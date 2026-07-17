logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Opposition to data centres grows in cramped urban Japan

WORLD
6 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI / AFP This picture taken on June 30, 2026 shows Yasuo Yamazaki, a representative of a citizens' group expressing concerns about the construction of a data centre, speaking while pointing toward the site of the project in Hino, Tokyo prefecture.
Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI / AFP This picture taken on June 30, 2026 shows Yasuo Yamazaki, a representative of a citizens' group expressing concerns about the construction of a data centre, speaking while pointing toward the site of the project in Hino, Tokyo prefecture.

The more Yoriko Kitagawa learns of a massive data centre to be built near her home in Hino on the outskirts of Tokyo, the more she worries.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"This is a terrible plan," the 94-year-old told AFP.

The explosion in resource-hungry data centres -- housing the hardware "brains" of artificial intelligence -- is fuelling unease worldwide, with New York State and Australia the latest jurisdictions to announce new rules.

Opponents of data centres in the United States have called for a "national day of protest" on Saturday to "protect our hometowns, our wallets, and our way of life".

Japan, with some of the most densely populated cities among advanced economies -- 80 percent of the country is mountains -- has a particular problem: a shortage of suitable urban space to build the facilities.

One centre is even planned next to the famous Tokyo Tower.

In Hino, the height of two of the three planned buildings has been cut by a fifth to 63.5 metres (208 feet), but they still will tower over nearby houses, blocking the sun for some.

"As someone who lives next to the site, I'm most worried about a fire that could be triggered by the massive amount of batteries," said 69-year-old campaigner Yasuo Yamazaki.

"Heat from the data centre is also worrisome, as well as noise," he told AFP.

He also frets about a potential explosion due to a stockpile of fuel on site for a backup generator.

Developer Mitsui Fudosan plans a "green buffer zone" of up to 78 metres with trees and a stream, reducing the noise, the heat and the "oppressive feeling", said project manager Toshitsugu Jouzuka.

"One approach is to set the building back from the street and... to arrange greenery so that, at eye level, its presence doesn't feel so overwhelming," Jouzuka told AFP.

 

- AI-friendly -

 

Trillions of dollars are being spent on data centres to train and run AI models and provide cloud storage for humanity's zettabytes -- a unit equivalent to a trillion gigabytes -- of digital information.

Japan has big plans in the field, including for 10 million AI robots operating by 2040, aiming to become "the most AI-friendly country in the world".

It wants to develop its own sovereign AI models and infrastructure to avoid over-reliance on the United States and China, the sector's runaway leaders.

Partly to meet a projected increase in power demand from AI, Japan is moving to revive its nuclear power sector, 15 years after the Fukushima disaster.

But despite being a large and politically stable economy with good telecoms infrastructure, Japan has "important constraints", said Trung Ghi, energy and utilities consultant at Arthur D. Little.

"Suitable large-scale land near demand centres is limited, particularly because Japan is mountainous and major demand is concentrated around dense urban areas," Ghi told AFP.

Having data centres near end-users is important -- not least for the ultra-speed of response needed for financial trading, streaming or gaming.

According to real estate company JLL, around 90 percent of Japan's data centres are concentrated in the greater Tokyo and greater Osaka areas.

Electricity is key though, and over time the "winning locations" may not be closest to cities but where there is "reliable, affordable and increasingly low-carbon power at speed", said Ghi.

"Power, grid, cooling, land-use, fibre, regulation and community engagement need to be planned together," he said.

 

- 'Feeling of oppression' -

 

Elsewhere, Tokyo commuter town Inzai already has at least 10 data centres including one used by Google, but residents have launched legal action against a proposed new facility.

The lawsuit says that locals' "peaceful daily existence... will be destroyed by violations of their right to sunlight, the ruin of the landscape, a feeling of oppression, noise, vibrations, hot air, traffic hazards, and large-scale construction work".

Contacted by AFP, the defendant Japan ERI, which granted the certificate for the construction plan, declined to comment.

Critics say Japan also differs from many other countries by having out-of-date building regulations that can classify data centres as offices and not industrial facilities.

Japanese law "is not catching up with the situation", said Satoshi Oikawa, a lawyer for Inzai's residents.

AFP

Oppositiondata centresJapan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Passersby stand in front of an electronic screen displaying Japan's Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan April 9, 2025. REUTERS
Japan's Nikkei slides into correction zone on tech selloff, Middle East conflict
FINANCE
27 mins ago
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS
Yen likely to weaken past 170 before Japan's growth bet pays off, RSM's Brusuelas says
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI / AFP A vehicle carrying Princess Aiko, the only child of Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako, arrives at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on April 30, 2019.
Japan imperial rules tweaked but still no woman emperor
WORLD
3 hours ago
Employees of Ezaki Glico work on a Pocky production line at the company's Kitamoto factory in Kitamoto, north of Tokyo October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
After KFC, cyberattack hits Japanese ice cream giant
WORLD
22 hours ago
Photo by PHILIP FONG / AFP Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang gives a thumbs up at a press conference with Japanese multinational information and communications technology company Fujitsu in Tokyo on July 16, 2026.
Nvidia to co-develop AI shipbuilding robots in Japan
WORLD
16-07-2026 15:06 HKT
Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP Employees chant work targets during a daily meeting, part of routine corporate practices aimed at boosting productivity, at the Global Partners office in Tokyo on June 1, 2026.
'Holding back is evil': Gen-Zers revive Japan's corporate machismo
WORLD
16-07-2026 14:02 HKT
Zurich and Geneva top world's costliest cities; Hong Kong stays priciest housing market
FINANCE
15-07-2026 17:50 HKT
Representation of cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration taken September 10, 2025. REUTERS
Japan to recognise cryptocurrency as 'financial assets', NHK says
FINANCE
15-07-2026 16:20 HKT
Photo by KATIE FORSTER / AFP The Kioxia chipmaker factory for artificial intelligence data centres is seen in Kitakami, Iwate Prefecture on July 3, 2026.
AI ignites 'ignored sector' for Japan chipmaker Kioxia
WORLD
15-07-2026 14:15 HKT
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gestures during a press conference, in Sydney, Australia, June 18, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo
Australia to establish government AI office, curb data centres' water use
WORLD
15-07-2026 13:10 HKT
Police launch anti-burglary operation in Tseung Kwan O and Sai Kung
NEWS
16-07-2026 03:17 HKT
Taobao-backed PapaHome to launch massive lifestyle flagship in Causeway Bay
NEWS
20 hours ago
logo
(Video) Ex-pageant contestant confronts sneaker scammer at Mong Kok MTR station to claw back cash
SOCIAL BUZZ
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.