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WORLD

Two ex-leaders warn of threat to future Palestinian state

WORLD
37 mins ago
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Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a session of the Israeli Parliament at the Knesset in Jerusalem on July 16, 2026, before the start of the election recess ahead of the October 27 general election. (Photo by ilia YEFIMOVICH / AFP)
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a session of the Israeli Parliament at the Knesset in Jerusalem on July 16, 2026, before the start of the election recess ahead of the October 27 general election. (Photo by ilia YEFIMOVICH / AFP)

Two former heads of government from the Elders group of international figures founded by Nelson Mandela on Friday warned of the potential disappearance of the Palestinian territories and called for an end to what they called Israeli "impunity".

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The call from former Ireland president Mary Robinson and former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark comes after they visited Israel, the occupied Palestinian territories, Jordan and Lebanon.

They said in a statement that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government was seeking "to make Palestine disappear physically, economically, culturally and politically."

Speaking to journalists in Jerusalem on Thursday, they said the international community must do more to end Israeli "impunity" in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem, which Palestinians seek as the future capital of a sovereign state.

"I think if we were to summarise the key message that we've heard across civil society, both in the West Bank and here, as to what are they looking for, it's accountability and no impunity," said Clark.

Robinson said she was "ashamed" that the European Union had not taken a firmer stance on the issue, calling for Brussels to suspend the trade component of its association agreement with Israel and to ban the trade of products from Israeli settlements.

The two leaders said they had observed a severe deterioration of the situation in the West Bank since a previous mission in 2023.

The two former leaders warned that continued settlement expansion would result in "Palestine disappearing before our eyes."

Since taking office, Netanyahu's government has approved the establishment of 102 settlements in the West Bank, according to Israeli anti-settlement group Peace Now.

And since the start of the Gaza war in 2023, the United Nations has reported a sharp rise in settler violence, while some Israeli ministers continue to call for the annexation of all or part of the occupied West Bank.

Excluding east Jerusalem, more than 500,000 Israelis live in settlements in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, among some three million Palestinians.

All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law.

During their visit, the two former leaders met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

"We disagreed on a number of points," said Robinson.

AFP

ex-leaderswarningthreatPalestinian state

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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