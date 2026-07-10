logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

OpenAI unveils long-awaited "super app" as rivalry with Anthropic intensifies

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

OpenAI showcased a new AI agent on Thursday meant to help white-collar workers access the power of coding tools without the sticker shock.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The agent, called ChatGPT Work, combines OpenAI's popular chatbot with its AI coding tool, Codex, to create documents, presentations and websites, the company said. The service is powered by OpenAI's most advanced AI model, GPT-5.6, which also debuted on Thursday.

That model's launch was delayed last month at the U.S. government’s request over national security fears.

ChatGPT Work is a direct answer to Anthropic's Claude Cowork, an agent it launched in January that is capable of planning and executing multi-step tasks autonomously.

The launch reflects intensifying competition to build and sell AI tools for professional use, as technology companies seek to capitalize on rising demand for autonomous agents that can complete complex tasks with minimal human input. Anthropic and OpenAI — both of which are preparing for possible public offerings soon - are fighting for enterprise business, which is more lucrative than selling products to consumers.

Both ChatGPT Work and Claude Cowork are designed for non-coders who want to tap into the abilities of AI coding tools, which are often more capable than standard chatbots but require specialized knowledge.

OpenAI officials emphasized that its new offerings would be both cheaper and more broadly available than its rivals' products. The company launched three different sizes of its 5.6 model.

"You can apply the model's ability to code to solve problems across every industry," said Ty Geri, product manager for ChatGPT Work, in an interview. Geri described OpenAI's 5.6 model as "competitive with models that are far, far more expensive at twice the speed and much, much cheaper."

Thursday's announcement also underscores a growing concern among companies about the high cost of using such AI tools.

Max Weinbach, analyst at consulting firm Creative Strategies, said the smallest version of OpenAI's new model can complete a task about as well as the largest version -- but at one-fifth of the cost.

"This is the first time where I've seen the small models complete these kinds of tasks," he said.

Before this launch, OpenAI's agentic offerings included Operator and deep research, later consolidated into ChatGPT Agent for individual users, as well as Workspace Agents for enterprise workflow automation.

ChatGPT Work will roll out on Thursday on web and mobile, beginning with Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users, and will expand to Plus and Business users over the next few days. OpenAI also announced a new ChatGPT desktop application and a hosted websites feature to let users build and share websites directly through ChatGPT Work.

Reuters

OpenAIsuper apprivalryAnthropic

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
OpenAI's AGI deployment chief Fidji Simo to step down after medical leave
WORLD
2 hours ago
U.S. and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken March 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Asia seeks strategic flexibility amid US-China rivalry
CHINA
19 hours ago
xAI and Grok logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 16, 2025. REUTERS
SpaceXAI launches Grok 4.5 model for coding, agentic tasks
INNOVATION
09-07-2026 11:52 HKT
REUTERS
Former OpenAI technical researcher Tian Yonglong joins Tencent's LLM team
INNOVATION
08-07-2026 17:49 HKT
An executive prepares to take the stage during the annual Temasek Review in Singapore July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo/File Photo
Temasek targets big jump in AI investments as value of portfolio hits record high
FINANCE
08-07-2026 15:27 HKT
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration created on March 1, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
China issues 'backdoor' security alert over Anthropic's Claude Code
INNOVATION
08-07-2026 15:02 HKT
The OpenAI logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
OpenAI set to launch most capable GPT model after delayed rollout
WORLD
08-07-2026 13:55 HKT
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, arrives at the the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference at the Sun Valley Lodge on July 7, 2026 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Every year, some of the world's wealthiest and most powerful figures from the media, finance, technology, and political spheres converge at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive week-long conference hosted by boutique investment bank Allen & Co. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP
Canada province preparing lawsuit against OpenAI over school shooting
WORLD
08-07-2026 13:16 HKT
Founder, CEO, Chairman and Chief Engineer of SpaceX, Elon Musk, speaks via videolink on the day of SpaceX's initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City, U.S., June 12, 2026. REUTERS
SpaceXAI plans to launch new model with Cursor as soon as Wednesday, The Information reports
INNOVATION
08-07-2026 11:28 HKT
An Alibaba logo is displayed at the company's booth at China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, September 10, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Alibaba to ban employees from using Anthropic's coding tool, source says
INNOVATION
03-07-2026 16:45 HKT
(Online photo)
Hungary scrambles fighter jets after Cathay flight loses contact over Romania
NEWS
08-07-2026 19:18 HKT
Veteran HK film art director Robert Loh missing in Poland for 5 days
NEWS
09-07-2026 01:14 HKT
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.