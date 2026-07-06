Decade-old JD Vance article resurfaces, once called Trump as 'cultural heroin' and 'America's Hitler'

US media outlets have reignited political debate by republishing a decade-old article by current Vice President JD Vance, in which he fiercely attacked President Donald Trump. In the article, Vance labeled Trump a "cultural heroin," claiming his promises acted as "a needle in the veins of American society." He went further, calling Trump "America's Hitler."

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According to the media outlet, the decision to bring the article back into the spotlight was made to let readers judge whether Vance's harsh assessment has stood the test of time. The original piece was published during Trump's initial campaign and subsequent victory, when Mike Pence served as his running mate.

In his commentary, Vance argued that Trump's appeal was akin to "cultural heroin," suggesting the president offered only temporary relief to societal problems without providing lasting solutions. Vance, who was not yet involved in politics at the time, predicted that Trump's supporters would eventually become disillusioned.

The article's republication quickly went viral online, reviving discussion about Vance's past criticism. Over the years, Vance has described himself as a "never Trump guy" and repeatedly denounced Trump as unfit for office, warning that his leadership would bring the white working class into a "very dark situation."

Despite his earlier opposition, Vance dramatically reversed his stance during his 2022 Ohio Senate campaign, winning the seat with Trump's endorsement. He later became Trump's running mate in the successful 2024 presidential election.