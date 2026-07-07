logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Trump says a resolution to Ukraine war is 'getting closer' after talks with Putin and Zelenskiy

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A firefighter works at a site of a Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine July 6, 2026. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi
A firefighter works at a site of a Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine July 6, 2026. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that a resolution to the more than four-year-old war in Ukraine is "getting closer than people realize" and that he will talk about Ukraine during talks in Turkey this week at a NATO summit.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Trump made his remarks after speaking at the weekend with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy. He gave no specific reason for his assertion that a solution to the conflict was in sight, and overnight Russia hammered Kyiv and the surrounding region with missiles and drones, killing at least 28 people.

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he believed the U.S. position on how to resolve the conflict remained unchanged.

But Zelenskiy, interviewed by the Financial Times, said he believed the U.S. president was viewing the conflict in a new light in view of recent Ukrainian successes.

"This is one that I think we're getting much closer than people realize. And President Putin wants it to end. I will tell you that very strongly," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Trump said he had held a "good call" with Putin on the Fourth of July holiday, a conversation a Kremlin aide said lasted 85 minutes and was marked by the U.S. president offering to help find a way to move towards peace.

"And President Zelenskiy actually wants it to end now. And we're going to be going to NATO, and we're going to be talking about it, and I think we're going to get it," he said. "I think we're going to get it ended. It's been a terrible situation."

Trump is scheduled to meet Zelenskiy on Wednesday on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara and a U.S. official said the idea of the talks was to make a renewed push to end the war.

The same official said Trump would likely follow up with Putin after talking to Zelenskiy.

KREMLIN SEES CONSISTENT U.S. LINE ON UKRAINE

In Moscow, Peskov said Putin and Trump had agreed to continue contacts "in the near future" and that Moscow believed the U.S. president held a consistent position on the conflict.

"You know, President Trump, the U.S. president, has a fairly consistent stance, and all these fabrications about him supposedly changing his views like a weather vane are, of course, untrue," Peskov told reporters.

"He is consistent and confident in his understanding of what is happening, but, most importantly, he (Trump) is open to listening to the information that is conveyed to him by Putin."

Zelenskiy also described his weekend phone conversation with Trump as "very good". In his comments to the Financial Times, he said the U.S. president had told him that Ukraine "is doing very well" with its long-range drone campaign on Russian oil industry targets that has triggered fuel shortages inside the country.

Asked whether that was enough to bring Trump firmly on to Ukraine’s side, Zelenskiy said he felt the American leader was viewing the conflict in a new light.

"President Trump wants to be where there’s success," the newspaper quoted Zelenskiy as saying.

"That’s tied to many things - not only to his personality, but to the approaching (U.S. midterm) elections, to his status, to his belief in how this war can be ended."

Since an Oval Office encounter between Trump and Zelenskiy last year degenerated into a shouting match, the Ukrainian president has worked to improve their relations at a series of meetings.

Trump's latest comments made no reference to his earlier call for the Ukrainian leader to move quickly in agreeing to a deal with Russia because he lacked "the cards" for negotiations.

Reuters

TrumpresolutionUkraine wartalksPutinZelenskiy

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
FIFA rejects Belgium challenge over Balogun eligibility, Trump calls red card U-turn 'brilliant'
WORLD
7 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures after ringing the opening bell for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq during an event to mark the launch of "Trump Accounts" in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 6, 2026. (Reuters)
Trump says he asked FIFA chief to review red card foul
WORLD
12 hours ago
Folarin Balogun of the U.S. is shown a red card by referee Raphael (Reuters)
UEFA says FIFA 'crossed a red line' with Balogun red card U-turn, Belgium to challenge his eligibility
WORLD
13 hours ago
U.S. Vice President JD Vance looks on aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge Navy during the Sail 250 parade of ships in New York Harbor, as the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary on Independence Day in New York City, U.S., July 4, 2026. (Reuters)
Decade-old JD Vance article resurfaces, once called Trump as 'cultural heroin' and 'America's Hitler'
WORLD
14 hours ago
Donald Trump sparks controversy with AI image of Obamas
WORLD
14 hours ago
Folarin Balogun (AFP)
FIFA clear US star Balogun to play in World Cup after Trump call
WORLD
20 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a Fourth of July rally, marking the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 4, 2026. (Reuters)
Trump gives campaign-style July 4 speech on National Mall for US 250th anniversary
WORLD
05-07-2026 13:11 HKT
ussian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump walk on the tarmac after they arrived to attend a meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., August 15, 2025. (Reuters/File)
Trump offers to help Putin find deal with Ukraine, also speaks with Zelenskiy
WORLD
05-07-2026 12:51 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts (R) as Melania Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump look on after being sworn in during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
When their interests align, Trump and Roberts both win at Supreme Court
WORLD
04-07-2026 20:18 HKT
Mount Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, U.S., July 3, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Trump extols America, rails at communism in US 250th celebration
WORLD
04-07-2026 18:05 HKT
(file photo)
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
NEWS
05-07-2026 19:27 HKT
(File photo)
Domestic helpers’ 30pc pay rise may slam door on incoming foreign workers, employers’ group warns
NEWS
17 hours ago
Victoria Shanghai Academy
At least 63 HK students secure perfect scores as IB results released
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.