FIFA clear US star Balogun to play in World Cup after Trump call

FIFA cleared US star striker Folarin Balogun to play in the World Cup co-hosts' showdown with Belgium despite his red-card ban after a personal phone call from President Donald Trump, it emerged Sunday, igniting a furious row that has rocked the tournament.

Balogun had been set to miss Monday's last-16 knockout clash with the Belgians after receiving a straight red card following video review for stepping on the foot of a Bosnian defender in a round-of-32 clash that the US won 2-0.

Under FIFA rules, a straight red card automatically triggers a one-game ban, which cannot be appealed by the player's team.

But world football's governing body said Sunday the ban will now be suspended for a year, in a stunning move for which no specific explanation was offered.

Two sources familiar with the matter told AFP that Trump personally called FIFA President Gianni Infantino asking him to review Balogun's punishment.

"Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The decision was immediately slammed by Belgian football officials, who released a statement saying they are "astonished" by a move that is in "direct contradiction" with FIFA's own rules.

The Royal Belgian Football Association is "investigating all potential options" to "safeguard the legitimate rights of all participating teams and to protect the fundamental principles of fair play in our sport," it said.

"I didn't know that at the FIFA World Cup, the 5th of July is now the 1st of April, and that it's April Fool's Day," added Belgium coach Rudi Garcia, at a press conference.

Trump spoke with Infantino on Wednesday, the same day that the red card was given, sources told AFP on condition of anonymity.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also publicly called for the card to be rescinded.

The decision to suspend the ban was taken by FIFA's disciplinary committee.

- 'Boost' -

Top scorer Balogun has been key to the USA's progress in the tournament, netting three times, and his absence against Belgium would have been a blow to the team in the game in Seattle.

The stakes are huge for the co-hosts. Playing on home soil, a strong US start to the tournament has raised expectations to fever-pitch levels among the American public.

The co-hosts are targeting a historic run to at least the quarter-finals, which they have not reached since 2002, or even further.

Balogun himself had said Friday the red card ban was "something I have to just accept."

But US players and officials welcomed the news Sunday.

"It's a fair decision because it should have never been a red card," said head coach Mauricio Pochettino, calling the punishment "too big" for an uninentional foul.

"It's not that we are victims, but we are not the bad men, the mean ones here," he said.

Star forward Christian Pulisic called the decision a "boost" while governing body US Soccer said it was "pleased."

- 'Surprise' -

In its statement, FIFA pointed to "article 27 of the FIFA disciplinary code" which allows the suspension to be "suspended for a probationary period of one year."

Balogun would serve the ban only if he commits another similar foul in the next year, it said.

There is some precedent for the decision.

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo earned a three-game ban for an elbow during qualifying last year, but had two matches of his ban suspended.

The move, which allowed Ronaldo to play in Portugal's World Cup opener, drew criticism at the time.

"We're not defending the national team or the federation. We are defending football, whether it's ethics or integrity," said coach Garcia on Sunday, as Belgium protested the latest U-turn.

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said it was "a bit of a surprise" that Balogun was cleared to play just a day before the match.

"Had it been done earlier, we'd have been able to be mentally more prepared, perhaps," he said.

(AFP)