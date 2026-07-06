Donald Trump sparks controversy with AI image of Obamas

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Foxconn second-quarter revenue jumps, company cautions on geopolitics
05-07-2026 16:32 HKT
When their interests align, Trump and Roberts both win at Supreme Court
04-07-2026 20:18 HKT
Trump extols America, rails at communism in US 250th celebration
04-07-2026 18:05 HKT
Trump riffs on predecessors in children's podcast appearance
04-07-2026 14:08 HKT
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
05-07-2026 19:27 HKT
New Territories to hit 38 degrees Celsius as Typhoon Bavi approaches Taiwan
05-07-2026 18:37 HKT