Donald Trump sparks controversy with AI image of Obamas

In a move that stirred controversy on Sunday, US President Donald Trump posted an AI-altered image depicting former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama boarding an Air Force One aircraft covered in graffiti.

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The Obamas were seen smiling and waving in the doctored image. The aircraft featured spray-painted slogans such as the Democrats’ slogan "Yes We Can," the name "Obama," and "BLM," an abbreviation for Black Lives Matter.

Arabic graffiti reading "alhamdulillah"—which translates to "praise be to God" or "thank God"—was also visible on the plane.

Trump’s post is the latest in a long history of personal criticism and incendiary rhetoric targeting the Obamas, with some of his comments being described as racially charged.