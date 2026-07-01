logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

UN report sees enormous potential benefits and big risks from AI

WORLD
46 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Visitors stand near a sign of artificial intelligence at an AI robot booth at Security China, an exhibition on public safety and security, in Beijing, China June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo
Visitors stand near a sign of artificial intelligence at an AI robot booth at Security China, an exhibition on public safety and security, in Beijing, China June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo

The rapid development of AI offers huge potential benefits to countries and people around the world, but also poses big risks, 40 leading scientists and experts said in the first report by a U.N. independent scientific panel on the technology.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The report, to be presented to governments at an inaugural U.N. Global Dialogue on AI governance in Geneva July 6 to 7, offers the first global, independent scientific assessment of AI, with a fuller, comprehensive report planned next year.

Members of the panel were drawn from every region of the world, and its members serve a three-year term, independent of any government, institution or company.

Following are a few details from the preliminary report:

  • Policymakers need scientific evidence to govern AI but its capabilities are outpacing scientific understanding and governments' ability to adapt, with few methods available for controlling highly autonomous AI systems.
  • Panel co-chair Yoshua Bengio noted growing evidence of deceptive AI behavior and said science could not guarantee AI will not cause catastrophic harm "either on its own or due to malicious users" as capabilities increase.
  • "The potential benefits of AI are enormous," the report concluded. "The rapid, unchecked deployment of the technology at scale also presents considerable risks, including harms to the mental health of users, potential use as a destructive tool, impacts on social, economic and environmental systems, and challenges associated with controlling the technology."
  • AI adoption has accelerated broadly, but unevenly, across countries and sectors. Globally, over a billion people now use conversational AI weekly, but adoption in developing countries lags.
  • AI development is even more concentrated, with the U.S. accounting for 75% of the computing power among the world’s top 500 AI supercomputers, and China 15%.
  • Although more than 7,000 languages are spoken worldwide, current AI models are trained for only a small fraction and machine translation of some languages is riddled with errors that can affect health diagnoses and treatment decisions.
  • Risks include potential negative impacts on human rights, social systems and the environment, with AI-generated child sexual abuse material and deepfake-enabled sexual violence circulating more frequently.
  • AI also makes it easier to produce and target persuasive content at scale, contributing to a "gradual erosion of information integrity that can weaken public trust, social cohesion and democratic deliberation."
  • Most countries, including advanced economies, lack the technical expertise to assess the most capable new AI models or participate meaningfully in their governance. 

Reuters

UNreportbenefitsbig risksAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Apple CEO Tim Cook poses on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2025. REUTERS
EU says it held 'constructive' talks with Apple CEO Cook after Siri AI clash
INNOVATION
34 mins ago
AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand miniature in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Japan plans sovereign AI model, 10 million AI robots
WORLD
3 hours ago
Visitors stand near a booth of Meituan at the 2022 World Robot Conference in Beijing, China August 18, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
China's Meituan says new AI model trained on domestic chips
INNOVATION
30-06-2026 16:51 HKT
China pledges greater support for AI
INNOVATION
29-06-2026 20:55 HKT
Cargo ships are seen at the Kwai Chung container terminal in Hong Kong on October 13, 2025. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP)
HKTDC lifts HK 2026 export growth to above 20pc
FINANCE
29-06-2026 16:15 HKT
FILE PHOTO: Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo
South Korea unveils US$576 billion AI-chip investment powered by Samsung, SK Hynix
FINANCE
29-06-2026 14:24 HKT
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
South Korean president to unveil massive AI and chip investment drive
FINANCE
29-06-2026 10:00 HKT
Calvin Lo
AI companies' greatest risk isn't AI, says Calvin Lo
FINANCE
29-06-2026 08:05 HKT
The logo of Meta is seen during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS
Google limits Meta’s use of its Gemini AI models, FT reports
INNOVATION
28-06-2026 18:03 HKT
A 5-second AI Video consumes 10 phone charges, China calls conservation amid tech power surge
A 5-second AI Video consumes 10 phone charges, China calls conservation amid tech power surge
INNOVATION
28-06-2026 17:13 HKT
(file photo)
Observatory raises weekend wind forecast; tropical cyclone may bring Force 7 winds to high ground on July 4
NEWS
30-06-2026 18:08 HKT
(file photo)
Wasted education: IT Master turns local food delivery guy, security guard
SOCIAL BUZZ
30-06-2026 17:04 HKT
VanNess Wu's mystery bride revealed as Japanese singer and UCL graduate Emi Aramaki
ENTERTAINMENT
30-06-2026 16:10 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.