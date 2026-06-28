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WORLD

France records around 1,000 excess deaths in heatwave: health agency

WORLD
1 hour ago
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A child cools off in a public fountain. (AFP)
A child cools off in a public fountain. (AFP)

French health officials said Sunday there had been around 1,000 more deaths than expected during a record-breaking heatwave that has baked much of western Europe for days.

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"Since June 24, approximately 1,000 additional deaths (unconsolidated figures) have been observed compared to the deaths recorded in previous months," Public Health France said in a statement.

The agency said areas under red alert for heat had been particularly badly affected, and 85 percent of the deaths had been those aged 65 and over.

The sharpest increases, the agency said, involved people dying at home, especially in the Ile-de-France region that includes Paris and its suburbs.

"This observation serves as a reminder of the need for measures of solidarity toward people who are isolated or experiencing profound loneliness, including in highly urbanised areas," the statement said.

The agency stressed that the figures were preliminary and were likely to be an underestimate.

The heat eased across France on Sunday after days of punishing temperatures that saw the mercury rising above 40C in many areas.

(AFP)

Franceheatwave

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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