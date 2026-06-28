France records around 1,000 excess deaths in heatwave: health agency

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40 drown in France as people seek relief from Europe's heatwave
24-06-2026 04:58 HKT
Red Cross sounds European heatwave health alarm
23-06-2026 22:27 HKT
Eiffel Tower in Paris to close early Tuesday due to heatwave: operator
23-06-2026 21:23 HKT
Forty drown in France as people seek relief from heatwave
23-06-2026 19:34 HKT
As China gorges on homegrown foie gras, France faces a new rival
21-06-2026 17:52 HKT
Mbappe double fires France to impressive win over Senegal
17-06-2026 07:35 HKT
France hosts G7 dominated by Trump, Iran
15-06-2026 13:16 HKT
Pelicot 'follower' gets 15 years in France for drug rapes
13-06-2026 15:27 HKT