logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Britain, Switzerland break June temperature record as deadly heatwave grips Europe

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The temperature in Britain and Switzerland hit record highs for June on Thursday as large parts of Western Europe were in the grip of a deadly early summer heatwave that has killed dozens, disrupted power supplies and shut schools and cultural landmarks.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

French and British authorities warned people to adapt their daily routines to avoid overheating, and the head of the Paris police said there would be a ban on drinking alcohol in public from Friday midday onwards, as the city's hospitals struggled to deal with patients suffering from the heatwave.

"We are just at the start of seeing an increase in people going to emergency wards," French Health Minister Stephanie Rist told a press conference.

PARIS SWELTERS, UK AND SWITZERLAND HIT RECORD HIGHS

Paris endured another sweltering day after temperatures in the French capital hit a June record of 40.9 degrees Celsius (105.6 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday. The peak on Thursday was just under 40 C at Parc Montsouris in the south of the city.

Temperatures reached 36.7 C in southwest England on Thursday, provisionally making it the hottest June day recorded in Britain, surpassing a record set just a day earlier, the Met Office said.

The Met Office extended a red heat alert into Friday for a large area of southern England, the first time such warnings have been issued for three days in a row. A similar warning was issued for the Netherlands for Friday.

“Significant disruption to daily life is likely and the public should take every effort to adapt their daily routines to cope with these levels of heat, which up to now have been extremely rare for the UK," said Andy Page, a chief meteorologist at the Met Office.

In Switzerland, the temperature rose on Thursday above 37 C for the first time ever during a month of June, hitting 38 C in Basel near the border with Germany and France, Swiss meteorological authorities said.

Germany, Austria, Italy and the Czech Republic face a torrid few days as temperatures are forecast to soar further east and south.

DROWNING DEATHS IN FRANCE AND GERMANY

France implemented measures against heatwaves after one in 2003 caused nearly 15,000 excess deaths, with older people the hardest hit.

This time around, active younger people were a big concern, Paris Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire said.

"Rather, it’s people aged between 50 and 70 who are generally in good health, but who think this is just a normal period and continue going about their usual activities as if nothing has changed. Really, protect yourselves," he told broadcaster TF1.

At least 48 people have died in France from drowning since the start of the heatwave while trying to cool off, authorities said, and three young children are known to have been killed by heat in cars in two separate incidents.

Since the end of last week, more than 20 people across Germany have died in swimming-related accidents, the German Life Saving Association said in a statement to Reuters.

IMPACT ON AGRICULTURE, WORKING LIFE

The heatwave will reduce output across many French agricultural sectors, including cereals, livestock, poultry and fruit and vegetables, particularly field-grown crops such as carrots, agriculture ministry officials told reporters. For crops that suffer significant damage, prices are likely to rise, they said.

The heat, expected to peak over the next three days, could endanger the health of up to 1.5 million Italian workers, including builders, farmers and couriers, according to estimates by the Italian CGIL trade union and Greenpeace Italy.

Italian news reports said five people died on Wednesday from heat-related incidents.

Several Italian regions have banned outdoor work during the hottest times of the day, and the government this week said firms forced to pause work due to the heat could access funds for furloughed staff.

'OMEGA BLOCK' BLAMED

The heatwave is being driven by ​a weather pattern known as an Omega block, pushing temperatures as much as 18 C above normal, according to the Reuters Climate Monitor.

The phenomenon resembles the shape of the Greek letter Omega, with a bulbous middle trapping heat over regions for extended periods, with cooler weather on its fringes. Heatwaves and storms are being intensified by climate change.

"Europe’s savage heatwave has the fingerprints of the climate crisis all over it – it's the latest price to pay for fossil fuel pollution baking our planet," U.N. climate chief Simon Stiell said.

"Schools closing, the vulnerable dying, economies sweating: this is what the climate crisis looks like in practice, and it's just getting started," he added.

Air conditioning remains relatively rare in Europe, but Asian makers of air conditioners, such as South Korea's Samsung Electronics 005930.KS, China's Midea 0300.HK and Japan's Mitsubishi Electric 6503.T, are enjoying a boom in sales, with strong demand from countries such as France, Spain and Italy.

SCHOOL CHILDREN, TEACHERS SUFFER IN THE HEAT

French Education Minister Edouard Geffray said that 13,500 schools were closed or placed on special schedules on Thursday.

More than 1,000 schools closed or were partially closed in Britain as the temperature in some classrooms climbed to over 40 C, and authorities worry about extreme heat on treeless playgrounds, with the end of term still a few weeks away for many.

U.S. tourist Keaghan Cronin, playing with her children in sprinklers in Paris, said that was a nice spot, but it was just too hot.

"They're (children) very uncomfortable. We are actually going to leave a little early, because it's too hot, we're going to leave Paris early," she said.

Reuters

heatwave

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
40 drown in France as people seek relief from Europe's heatwave
WORLD
24-06-2026 04:58 HKT
Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP A person Vapes in the town centre in Huddersfield, northern England on June 23, 2026. Multiple schools in England shut early on June 23 and set to remain closed for two more days with a heatwave expected to set new records in the UK as it spreads across Europe.
Red Cross sounds European heatwave health alarm
WORLD
23-06-2026 22:27 HKT
TOPSHOT - A pedestrian holds a clipboard as he walks past the shadow of a worker installing a placard at the bottom of a hotel in Bordeaux, southwestern France on June 23, 2026, as France experiences a heatwave. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP)
Eiffel Tower in Paris to close early Tuesday due to heatwave: operator
WORLD
23-06-2026 21:23 HKT
A person shelters from the sun under an umbrella along the banks of the River Seine in Paris as temperatures rise during a heatwave affecting a large part of France, June 22, 2026. REUTERS/Alice Sacco
Forty drown in France as people seek relief from heatwave
WORLD
23-06-2026 19:34 HKT
FILE PHOTO-People make their way at Ameyoko shopping district in Tokyo, Japan, May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files
'Cruelly hot': Japan devises new term for heatwave days
WORLD
17-04-2026 18:27 HKT
Bleached corals are seen near a bull statue in a reef in Koh Mak, Trat province, Thailand, May 8, 2024. REUTERS/Napat Wesshasartar/File Photo
Three-year heatwave bleached half the planet's coral reefs: study
WORLD
10-02-2026 17:43 HKT
Local residents keep watch as a wildfire approaches the vicinity of Villanueva de la Sierra, Zamora, Spain August 14, 2025. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Spain battles 14 major fires with 'unfavourable conditions' expected to fuel more
WORLD
15-08-2025 19:50 HKT
Subdivided flat tenants struggle with soaring 40-degree room temperatures
NEWS
10-08-2025 15:16 HKT
People ride paddle boards on the Jialing River amid a red alert for heat in Chongqing, China July 31, 2025. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Chongqing residents seek shelter as heatwave hits China's southwest
CHINA
01-08-2025 15:44 HKT
Local residents try to extinguish the fire of a burning house during a wildfire in Kryoneri, near Athens on July 26, 2025. (AFP)
Greece gets EU help to battle disastrous wildfires
WORLD
27-07-2025 17:24 HKT
Star monkey Panchi-kun targeted by lasers; Japan zoo alerts police
WORLD
25-06-2026 04:14 HKT
Swedish court moves to strip HK parents of 'Save Lily' custody
NEWS
25-06-2026 06:10 HKT
(File photo)
HK to face stormy weekend before temperatures soar to 33 degrees next week
NEWS
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.