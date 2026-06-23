UN chief calls on AI firms to come clean on environmental costs

The United Nations called on major artificial intelligence companies on Tuesday to publicly disclose the full environmental cost of their data centres and use renewable power, as he launched a transparency initiative for the sector.

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The rapid development of data centres globally to fuel the AI revolution has drawn scrutiny from environmental groups for their high energy and water use and lack of transparency.

“By 2030, they could use more power than all but five countries – and enough water to meet the basic needs of all 1.3 billion residents of sub‑Saharan Africa for an entire year,” U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said at an address during London Climate Action Week.

He called on AI firms to measure and publicly disclose their water, carbon and land use impacts and commit to powering all data centres with renewable energy by 2030 as he launched the U.N.'s AI Environmental Transparency Initiative.

“If AI is to help build a better future, it must be honest about what it costs us now,” he said.

AI firms are currently relying on voluntary net-zero commitments and renewable electricity targets to decarbonise their operations while many are also turning to gas or touting nuclear as a power source for new projects.

Guterres said the world remains off track to meet global climate goals and criticised voices calling for more fossil use.

He said deploying more renewable power projects and using those to electrify transport, buildings and industry is among the fastest ways to cut emissions and break reliance on imported fossil fuels.

CALL TO ACTION ON METHANE

Guterres also launched a call to action on methane emissions, which included asking fossil fuel companies to fix leaks, stop routine flaring and adopt a science-based global standard.

“I am urging the fossil fuel industry to step up and do what is long overdue,” he said, adding that methane is a potent greenhouse gas and is responsible for around one-third of current global warming.

Guterres also announced he would convene world leaders in September ahead of the U.N. Climate Conference, COP31, in Turkey, to help drive forward a "just transition" away from fossil fuels.

Reuters