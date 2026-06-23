logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US agencies probe near-miss between American, Delta jets at Boston airport

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The JetBlue terminal is empty as most flights are cancelled at Logan International Airport during a winter blizzard snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., February 23, 2026. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The JetBlue terminal is empty as most flights are cancelled at Logan International Airport during a winter blizzard snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., February 23, 2026. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The National Transportation Safety Board said on Monday it is opening an investigation into a near-miss incident that happened on Saturday between two passenger jetliners at Boston Logan airport.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The crew of a Delta Air Lines DAL.N Airbus A319 on Saturday performed a go-around as an American Airlines AAL.O Boeing 737-800 was departing from an intersecting runway, said the Federal Aviation Administration, which is also investigating.

Flightradar24, a flight tracking site, said the planes were about 325 to 350 feet apart at the intersection between the runways, based on barometric pressure readings, so actual distance between the closest parts of the aircraft was likely a bit smaller.

Delta said the crew of the flight arriving from Dallas followed established procedures in coordination with air traffic control and performed a go around on approach and landed safely.

American did not immediately comment.

Senator Jerry Moran, a Republican who chairs an aviation subcommittee, was scheduled on Tuesday to hold a hearing on close calls in aviation, and he cited the incident.

"It is critical that we address the challenges facing our aviation system and improve the procedures and technologies that keep the flying public safe," Moran said.

Airlines for America CEO Chris Sununu will testify at the Senate Commerce aviation subcommittee hearing Tuesday, saying the system is safe but must improve.

"When any layer exhibits signs of stress, whether localized or systemic, it demands a deliberate and appropriate response," Sununu's written testimony says. "We must methodically strengthen the system, capturing every insight to ensure we are not just responding to incidents but preventing them entirely."

Congress is considering competing aviation safety reform measures after a January 2025 collision ‌between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter killed 67 people near Reagan Washington National Airport.

Reuters

US agenciesprobenear-missAmericanDeltajetsBoston airport

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Denmark's national flag flutters in Copenhagen, Denmark, October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Andreas Mortensen/File Photo
Shipwreck hunters to probe forgotten Danish role in India
WORLD
17-06-2026 19:09 HKT
OpenAI logo is reflected on the screen of a smartphone with the ChatGPT website displayed on May 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. AFP
OpenAI hit with multistate probe into possible user harm as its IPO looms
INNOVATION
14-06-2026 15:02 HKT
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Reuters
Philippines launches probe into deaths of two athletes from top basketball team
WORLD
11-06-2026 19:16 HKT
Photo by PRABIN RANABHAT / AFP Karma Gyalje Sherpa, an Everest guide and a relative of mountaineer Dawa Sherpa, arrives to speak to the media outside HAMS Hospital in Kathmandu on June 5, 2026.
Everest survivor out of intensive care, as probe calls grow
WORLD
09-06-2026 14:22 HKT
Community members stand in line outside of The Community Assistance Center food pantry, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. April 12, 2023. REUTERS/Megan Varner/File Photo
More Americans going hungry than in pandemic
WORLD
28-05-2026 18:01 HKT
Thai police are investigating a vast arsenal of military-grade weapons found at the home of a Chinese man near the beach resort of Pattaya, Chon Buri province. (Photo: Facebook/ThaiPoliceOfficial)
Thai police arrest 11 in scam-linked weapons cache probe
WORLD
21-05-2026 20:16 HKT
A Boeing 737 MAX 8, the second jet intended for use by a Chinese airline to be returned to its manufacturer, lands at Boeing Field, as trade tensions escalate over U.S. tariffs with China, in Seattle, Washington, U.S. April 22, 2025. REUTERS/David Ryder
China says it will buy 200 Boeing jets, seek extension of US tariff truce
CHINA
20-05-2026 11:31 HKT
Photo by M. PEDOUSSAUT / ESA / AFP This photograph shows the Smile spacecraft (gold) fixed to a Vega-C rocket adaptor (black cone) on 25 March 2026, in Kourou, French Guiana, in preparation for liftoff from Europe’s Spaceport.
EU-China spacecraft takes off on mission to probe solar winds
CHINA
19-05-2026 15:01 HKT
Photo by BADRU KATUMBA / AFP A poster displaying Ebola emergency contact numbers is pinned to a tent at the Busunga border crossing between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo in Bundibugyo, on May 18, 2026.
US to screen for Ebola at airports, one American in DR Congo infected
WORLD
19-05-2026 10:51 HKT
Rubble lies near damaged buildings after a blast at a fireworks manufacturing factory in Liuyang, Hunan province, China, May 6, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China to probe deadly fireworks factory blast
CHINA
06-05-2026 15:27 HKT
Two arrested after bank staff spot 24 fake $100 bills in Mong Kok
NEWS
22 hours ago
Exterior view of Shouson Peak Clubhouse
Celebrities snap up Hong Kong luxury homes as market heats up, Eason Chan leads with $182m purchase
PROPERTY
21-06-2026 18:02 HKT
Police arrest 24 drivers, issue 4,000 tickets in two-week crackdown on distracted drivers and jaywalkers
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.