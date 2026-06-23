logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

New Lebanon-Israel talks to begin, in shadow of US-Iran deal

WORLD
32 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Cars and motorbikes drive past billboards showing Iran’s new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei and his late father Ali Khamenei, with the slogan “Thank you to loyal Iran,” erected along the highway leading to Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon June 22, 2026.REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Cars and motorbikes drive past billboards showing Iran’s new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei and his late father Ali Khamenei, with the slogan “Thank you to loyal Iran,” erected along the highway leading to Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon June 22, 2026.REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Lebanon heads into a new round of talks with Israel on Tuesday in Washington, with Beirut determined to press ahead with direct negotiations even as they appear to be overshadowed by Iran's decision to make Lebanon part of its negotiations with the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Lebanese officials have insisted that face-to-face negotiations with Israel are the only way to secure an end to the war raging since March 2, when armed group Hezbollah fired at Israel in support of Iran and triggered Israeli air and ground attacks that have killed more than 4,000 people in Lebanon.

But four rounds of Lebanese-Israeli talks since April failed to produce a durable ceasefire.

Instead, the longest lull in fighting came this week after Iran and the U.S. agreed a memorandum of understanding that stipulated fighting would halt across all fronts, including Lebanon.

That deal buoyed Iran-backed Hezbollah and dealt a blow to the Lebanese state, whose leaders including President Joseph Aoun had repeatedly warned that Tehran cannot negotiate on Lebanon's behalf.

A Lebanese official and two foreign officials working on Lebanon told Reuters the Iran-U.S. deal had pulled the rug out from the Lebanese state, leaving it in its weakest position yet and throwing into question the utility of its talks with Israel this week.

The Lebanese official was skeptical that any tangible progress would come out of the negotiations, which are set to last for three days.

"There remains a fundamental problem of trust between us and the Israelis in these talks. We cannot fulfill their demands, and they reject all of ours," the official said.

LEBANON TO SEEK ISRAELI WITHDRAWAL TIMELINE

Lebanon has said that one of its key goals in the talks would be securing an Israeli military withdrawal, but top Israeli officials have said that troops would remain in southern Lebanon indefinitely.

The Lebanese official said that Beirut would demand Israel present a "reasonable" timetable for its withdrawal at the talks.

"This is the only chance we have to generate momentum in these talks, and in this tug-of-war with Iran," the official said.

Israel, meanwhile, sees the purpose of the upcoming talks as "disarming Hezbollah and achieving a genuine peace agreement" with Lebanon, according to a briefing by Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer on the eve of the new negotiations.

Mencer said the only impediment to a deal with Lebanon was Hezbollah, "which is why we believe that they should be disarmed and dismantled."

The Lebanese government has moved carefully since 2025 to disarm Hezbollah without confronting the group directly, fearing it would spark a civil conflict.

Hezbollah has rejected disarming in full and has called on the government to withdraw from its direct talks with Israel.

HEZBOLLAH BETS ON IRAN AS NEGOTIATOR

Karim Safieddine, a fellow at the Washington-based Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy, told Reuters there was a risk that Israel could assume an even more hardline position in the Washington talks given its officials' anger over the U.S.-Iran deal.

While that deal had brought relative calm to Lebanon, there was "no structural change" in the Lebanese and Israeli positions that indicated progress could be made at the negotiating table, Safieddine said.

Aoun first proposed direct talks in March but they only began in mid-April, after the U.S. announced a ceasefire to enable a diplomatic process that Washington said would ultimately lead to a peace deal.

Israeli air strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs then largely stopped, but fierce fighting continued in southern Lebanon as Israeli troops pushed deeper into Lebanese villages.

The U.S. announced a new ceasefire initiative in early June again as part of the Lebanese-Israeli talks, but it was contingent on Hezbollah halting fire and was rejected by the group.

Hezbollah expects Iran to demand an Israeli withdrawal as it pursues talks with the U.S. on a final deal, and says the Lebanese government should bet on that track instead of its direct negotiations.

Reuters

LebanonIsraeltalksUSIrandeal

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
People walk past a billboard with a picture of the Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, Iran, June 17, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Undoing the 'tangled nest' of Iran sanctions won't be easy or quick
WORLD
1 hour ago
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as he speaks to reporters before signing two executive orders regarding quantum computing, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 22, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
US waives Iran sanctions, Trump says he will 'do what I have to' if Tehran misbehaves
WORLD
5 hours ago
Satsuki Katayama. Reuters
Japan's Katayama held talks with US Treasury's Bessent on financial markets
FINANCE
5 hours ago
A Chinese flag flutters at the Chinese Ministry of Commerce building in Beijing, China June 4, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo
China targets US rare earth and other firms with export controls
CHINA
6 hours ago
Luojiashan tanker anchored in Muscat as Iran vows to close the Strait of Hormuz, in Muscat, Oman, March 7, 2026. REUTERS
US authorizes Iranian oil sales amid talks on final peace deal
FINANCE
18 hours ago
(File photo)
Brent falls after US-Iran talks conclude in Switzerland
FINANCE
22-06-2026 14:18 HKT
Japan's FX messaging keeps markets on edge over yen intervention risk
FINANCE
22-06-2026 13:48 HKT
US Vice President JD Vance (2ndR), US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff (L), Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (2ndL) and Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir shake hands ahead of a quadrilateral meeting between the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar (AFP)
Key points from the first round of Iran-US talks
WORLD
22-06-2026 12:46 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Iran battle for 0-0 draw with 10-man Belgium, staying alive in Group G
FOOTBALL
22-06-2026 05:51 HKT
Iran's head coach Amir Ghalenoei speaks to his players during an MD-1 training session at Carson Sports Park in Carson, on June 20, 2026 (AFP)
Iran World Cup travel restrictions to be eased, says coach
WORLD
21-06-2026 11:19 HKT
Two arrested after bank staff spot 24 fake $100 bills in Mong Kok
NEWS
22 hours ago
Exterior view of Shouson Peak Clubhouse
Celebrities snap up Hong Kong luxury homes as market heats up, Eason Chan leads with $182m purchase
PROPERTY
21-06-2026 18:02 HKT
Police arrest 24 drivers, issue 4,000 tickets in two-week crackdown on distracted drivers and jaywalkers
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.