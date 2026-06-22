‘Chinese people don’t bathe’: Malaysian tourist apologizes after viral clip triggers racist backlash

A Malaysian tourist has triggered a wave of backlash online after a video of her making offensive remarks during a trip to mainland China went viral, prompting accusations of racism and cultural insensitivity across social media in both countries.

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The woman, Nur Asyiqin Mohd Dalil, was filmed during her holiday allegedly mocking local conditions and making derogatory comments about Chinese people, including claims that they “don’t bathe” and “smell bad.” In several clips, she is also seen covering her nose in public, a gesture many viewers interpreted as deliberate ridicule.

The footage spread rapidly across platforms, with users condemning the behavior as disrespectful and reinforcing harmful stereotypes. Many also criticized the incident as damaging to the image of Malaysian travelers abroad, with calls for accountability intensifying as the clips gained traction.

Under mounting pressure, the woman later issued a public apology via TikTok, admitting her remarks were “impulsive” and made in the heat of the moment during her trip.

She said she regretted the incident and accepted responsibility for the controversy, stressing that she did not intend to insult or provoke hostility between communities or countries.

“I sincerely apologize for my mistake and any discomfort caused,” she said, adding that she would be more mindful of her behavior and public comments in the future.