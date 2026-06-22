Trump predicts Starmer will resign as UK PM, decision expected Monday

US President Donald Trump has predicted that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will resign, as Starmer considers his political future and could decide as soon as Monday whether to step aside or fight a leadership contest, a source said.

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"Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom," Trump posted on Truth Social, repeating his view that Starmer had "failed badly" on cutting immigration and boosting North Sea oil output.

Pressure on Starmer intensified after rival Andy Burnham's decisive parliamentary by-election victory on Friday, prompting dozens of lawmakers and some ministers to call for him to set out a departure timetable. A source said Starmer was spending the weekend thinking about his position and discussing it with his family, with an expected conversation with Burnham to clarify matters.

Foreign minister Yvette Cooper reportedly called on Starmer to stand down in a private conversation over the weekend, Sky News reported. Business minister Peter Kyle said Starmer was reflecting on "the political challenges that he faces in this moment."

Burnham, a 56-year-old career politician, would become Britain's seventh prime minister in the past 10 years if he takes over. Polls of party members indicate he would win a formal leadership contest.