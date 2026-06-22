logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

UK's Starmer could set out exit timetable on Monday as Burnham waits in the wings

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (Reuters)
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (Reuters)

Prime Minister Keir Starmer could on Monday set out a timetable for his departure and usher in an orderly transfer of power to rival Andy Burnham, paving the way for Britain's seventh leader in a decade.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Less than two years after Starmer won a landslide election victory that promised to end Britain's chaotic politics, one source said he had spent the weekend considering whether to step aside or fight a leadership contest.

"Keir likes to think about things," said the source on condition of anonymity.

PRESSURE HAD BEEN BUILDING FOR MONTHS

The threat to Starmer, which has been building for months, increased sharply on Friday when Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor, decisively won a parliamentary election to return to Westminster, beating a candidate from Nigel Farage's Reform UK party which has led national opinion polls for more than a year.

That victory gave hope to Labour lawmakers that Burnham, a career politician known for his communication skills, could transform the fortunes of a party that has lost support under Starmer, whose popularity ratings have sunk to the lowest for any British leader.

But the widely expected change of leader is not without risk.

Beyond saying that the country needs fundamental change and to bring down the cost of living, Burnham has yet to make clear his approach to foreign affairs, the economy and defence.

Like Starmer he could find he has little room to manoeuvre, hemmed in by bond market investors opposed to any additional borrowing, and confronted by an angry electorate who believe the country is not working properly.

Britain already has the highest borrowing costs in the Group of Seven wealthy nations due to its high debt and interest payments, years of anaemic economic growth, its struggles to cut spending and the need to invest in areas like defence.

Investors spoken to by Reuters were divided over whether Burnham, who said last September that Britain had to get "beyond this thing of being in hock to the bond markets" would respect the need to reassure markets.

He has since said he was misrepresented.

"In our view, a Burnham premiership would inherit a precarious fiscal situation with few tools to deliver meaningful change," economists at Citibank said on Friday.

STARMER HAD PLEDGED TO FIGHT ANY CHALLENGE

Starmer had said on Friday he would stand in any formal Labour leadership contest that sought to replace him.

The former health minister Wes Streeting has also said he has the backing of the 81 Labour lawmakers needed to enter a leadership race, but one senior figure in the party said they believed Streeting could do a deal with Burnham, giving him a senior role if he stayed out of the contest.

While Starmer's team believes his landslide national election win in 2024 gives him the mandate to stay in post until 2029, business minister Peter Kyle said on Sunday the prime minister was reflecting on "the political challenges that he faces in this moment".

Were Starmer to announce a timetable for his departure from a podium in Downing Street on Monday, he would be just the latest leader to do so. Burnham, if he succeeds, would become Britain's seventh prime minister since the Brexit vote to leave the European Union which took place 10 years ago this week.

That level of turnover - the highest in Britain in nearly two centuries - underlines the struggle of maintaining the support of voters angry at successive failures to improve living standards, public services and tackle illegal immigration.

The political advisory group Eurasia said the best outcome could be for Starmer to say he will step down in September, enabling him to attend a UK-European Union reset summit in July and give Burnham time to prepare for government.

(Reuters)

StarmerUKPMresign

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks to the members of the media on the sidelines of the G7 summit, in Thonon-les-Bains, France, June 17, 2026. (Reuters)
Report says UK PM Starmer ready to quit, but source says he is still focused on the job
WORLD
21-06-2026 11:14 HKT
angladesh’s newly sworn in Prime Minister Tarique Rahman claps during an oath taking ceremony at the South Plaza of the parliament building, following BNP's landslide victory in the national polls, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 17, 2026. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Bangladesh PM to visit Malaysia, China on first foreign tour
CHINA
20-06-2026 17:41 HKT
Outgoing Greater Manchester Mayor and newly elected Makerfield MP Andy Burnham addresses members and supporters of the Labour Party after he won the Makerfield by-election, at the Bartons Group Stadium in Ashton-in-Makerfield, Britain, June 19, 2026. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Some UK cabinet ministers to urge Starmer to set exit timeline, Times says
WORLD
20-06-2026 11:58 HKT
Flags of China and the Union Jack stand during the China-UK Energy Dialogue in Beijing, China March 17, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Pool
Beijing calls UK jailing of Chinese-Britons for spying 'a farce'
CHINA
19-06-2026 13:52 HKT
Photo by MAHMOUD ZAYYAT / AFP People make their way through the heavily damaged historic market of Nabatieh as residents displaced by fighting return to southern Lebanon on June 15, 2026.
US-Iran deal can be 'game changer', says Canadian PM
WORLD
17-06-2026 20:22 HKT
British PM announces ban on social media for under-16s
WORLD
15-06-2026 15:23 HKT
Newly appointed Britain’s Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis walks at Downing Street, the day after the resignation of Britain’s Defence Secretary John Healey over defence spending levels, in London, Britain, June 12, 2026. (Reuters)
UK still discussing how much to spend on defence, minister says
WORLD
14-06-2026 18:04 HKT
Photo by ADNAN BECI / AFP. Protestors hold national flags as they gather in front of Albania's Prime Minister's Office, in Tirana, on June 8, 2026 during a demonstration against the construction of a luxury resort near a protected natural area, against the construction of a luxury resort near a protected natural area in Zvernec near Vlore.
Albanian PM rallies support as Trump-linked resort row festers
WORLD
13-06-2026 14:22 HKT
Signage is seen near the entrance to British Steel’s Lackenby plant in Redcar, Britain, November 7, 2023. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo
British Steel's Chinese owner demands compensation after UK takeover
CHINA
11-06-2026 18:22 HKT
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the Royal Family's Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene's church, as the Royals take residence at the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain December 25, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
Disgraced royal Andrew sublet houses while paying 'peppercorn rent': UK auditors
WORLD
05-06-2026 13:37 HKT
Exterior view of Shouson Peak Clubhouse
Celebrities snap up Hong Kong luxury homes as market heats up, Eason Chan leads with $182m purchase
PROPERTY
21 hours ago
Tony Yau recapped the department’s 40-year history in four major phases.
HK's transport system enters a new phase
NEWS
9 hours ago
Dettol sparks outrage, consumer boycott after ad accused of objectifying women
CHINA
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.