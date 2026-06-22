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WORLD

Key points from the first round of Iran-US talks

WORLD
2 hours ago
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US Vice President JD Vance (2ndR), US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff (L), Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (2ndL) and Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir shake hands ahead of a quadrilateral meeting between the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar (AFP)
US Vice President JD Vance (2ndR), US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff (L), Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (2ndL) and Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir shake hands ahead of a quadrilateral meeting between the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar (AFP)

Iran and the United States wrapped up the first round of talks to end the Middle East war at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland on Monday, with technical talks to continue.

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Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi hailed the "major progress" achieved with the help of mediators Pakistan and Qatar, while the United States government has yet to issue a statement.

Here are the main points from the joint Qatar-Pakistan statement at the conclusion of first-round talks:

- Roadmap to final deal agreed -

The High Level Committee set up by Tehran and Washington to oversee the talks has "agreed upon a roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days, laying the foundation for the immediate commencement of further technical talks", according to the statement.

"Technical talks will continue for the remainder of the week at the Burgenstock resort on all issues."

- Lebanon 'de-confliction cell' -

The United States and Iran "agreed on the creation of a de-confliction cell, between the parties, the Lebanese Republic and facilitated by the Mediators, to ensure the adherence of the termination of military operations in Lebanon", the joint statement read.

Lebanon was dragged into the Middle East war in early March when the Iran-backed Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel in retaliation for the killing of Iran's supreme leader in US-Israeli strikes.

Fighting in Lebanon in recent days has threatened to derail the peace deal.

Iran's Araghchi wrote in an X post on Monday that the Lebanon de-confliction cell will be the "1st real test".

- Hormuz 'communication line' -

Tehran and Washington have set up a "communication line" to "avoid incidents and miscommunication with the aim of safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz", according to the statement.

The communication line is applicable for the 60-day period outlined in the memorandum of understanding signed earlier by both sides, in which Iran vowed "best efforts" to ensure safe passage of commercial ships.

Iran said Saturday it was closing the Strait of Hormuz again over Israeli attacks in Lebanon.

- Some assets unfrozen -

Araghchi wrote on Monday on X "oil and petrochem exports are waived, blockade lifted, some frozen assets released, and major reconstruction & development plan launched for Iran".

The Pakistan-Qatar joint statement does not mention any unfreezing of Iranian assets.

In the memorandum of understanding, the United States undertakes to "terminate all types of sanctions against" Iran, and to "make fully available for use the frozen or restricted funds and assets" of Iran.

The White House did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment on Araghchi's statement.

- Pakistan, Qatar in key roles -

Pakistan and Qatar have gained international prominence as mediators in the Iran-US deal, with the two nations issuing a joint statement to mark the conclusion of the first round of talks.

"The mediating parties will continue to do their utmost to ensure that the negotiations continue to be conducted in a constructive atmosphere with the aim of reaching a final deal," the statement said.

Araghchi in his X post gave credit to "tireless Pakistani and Qatari mediation".

(AFP)

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