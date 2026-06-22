logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Philippines' Marcos orders probe into school shooting that killed three

WORLD
6 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos ​Jr ordered an investigation on Monday into a school shooting in the ‌city of Tacloban that killed three people and injured five others.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"The President is saddened by the incident," his office said in a statement, adding that he had ordered a thorough ​investigation and directed authorities to ensure safety and security in all ​areas, offices and establishments, especially schools.

Police said the two suspects ⁠have been arrested after the shooting at the San Jose National High ​School in Tacloban, a city on the island of Leyte around 360 miles southeast ​of the capital Manila.

The shooting occurred at approximately 9:00 a.m. (0100 GMT) inside the school in Barangay San Jose, the Tacloban City Police Office said, adding that an investigation is ongoing ​to determine the circumstances behind the incident.

Tacloban police chief Noelito Getigan told ​reporters that the suspects used a .38-caliber and 9mm firearm in the shooting.

One suspect, a minor ‌and ⁠Grade 9 student, was arrested shortly after the incident, while the other later surrendered to authorities, Getigan said.

Police said the victims have been transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment, while additional personnel have been deployed at the ​school to ensure ​the safety of ⁠students, staff, parents and the surrounding community.

Authorities urged the public not to disseminate unverified information and to cooperate with ​investigators.

The Department of Education expressed grave concern, calling the incident ​a "high ⁠alert situation". In a statement, it condemned the violence and extended condolences to the victims' families.

The incident is unusual in the Philippines, where school shootings happen only sporadically.

In ⁠July ​2022, a gunman opened fire at an Ateneo ​de Manila University law school graduation ceremony in Quezon City, killing three people, including former Lamitan City ​mayor Rose Furigay.

(Reuters)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
logo
source: online
(Video) Three students killed in Philippine school shooting; two teens arrested
WORLD
6 mins ago
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces the timeline for his resignation, outside 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, June 22, 2026. (Reuters)
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces resignation
WORLD
2 hours ago
‘Chinese people don’t bathe’: Malaysian tourist apologizes after viral clip triggers racist backlash
WORLD
2 hours ago
Birds are seen in front of the central business district (CBD) of Western Australia's capital city of Perth on June 22, 2026. (AFP)
Australia says checking for more H5 bird flu infections
WORLD
3 hours ago
Smoke rises from an oil refinery following a Ukrainian drone attack in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Moscow, Russia, June 18, 2026 (AFP)
Moscow shoots down nearly 60 drones, airports reopen, authorities say
WORLD
4 hours ago
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (Reuters)
UK's Starmer could set out exit timetable on Monday as Burnham waits in the wings
WORLD
5 hours ago
File Photo
Japan arrests man suspected of links to alleged scam syndicate Prince Group, media report
WORLD
5 hours ago
US Vice President JD Vance (2ndR), US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff (L), Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (2ndL) and Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir shake hands ahead of a quadrilateral meeting between the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar (AFP)
Key points from the first round of Iran-US talks
WORLD
6 hours ago
Trump threatens new attacks as US-Iran peace talks open in Switzerland
WORLD
12 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump predicts Starmer will resign as UK PM, decision expected Monday
WORLD
14 hours ago
Exterior view of Shouson Peak Clubhouse
Celebrities snap up Hong Kong luxury homes as market heats up, Eason Chan leads with $182m purchase
PROPERTY
21-06-2026 18:02 HKT
Tony Yau recapped the department’s 40-year history in four major phases.
HK's transport system enters a new phase
NEWS
12 hours ago
Dettol sparks outrage, consumer boycott after ad accused of objectifying women
CHINA
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.