Philippines' Marcos orders probe into school shooting that killed three

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos ​Jr ordered an investigation on Monday into a school shooting in the ‌city of Tacloban that killed three people and injured five others.

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"The President is saddened by the incident," his office said in a statement, adding that he had ordered a thorough ​investigation and directed authorities to ensure safety and security in all ​areas, offices and establishments, especially schools.

Police said the two suspects ⁠have been arrested after the shooting at the San Jose National High ​School in Tacloban, a city on the island of Leyte around 360 miles southeast ​of the capital Manila.

The shooting occurred at approximately 9:00 a.m. (0100 GMT) inside the school in Barangay San Jose, the Tacloban City Police Office said, adding that an investigation is ongoing ​to determine the circumstances behind the incident.

Tacloban police chief Noelito Getigan told ​reporters that the suspects used a .38-caliber and 9mm firearm in the shooting.

One suspect, a minor ‌and ⁠Grade 9 student, was arrested shortly after the incident, while the other later surrendered to authorities, Getigan said.

Police said the victims have been transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment, while additional personnel have been deployed at the ​school to ensure ​the safety of ⁠students, staff, parents and the surrounding community.

Authorities urged the public not to disseminate unverified information and to cooperate with ​investigators.

The Department of Education expressed grave concern, calling the incident ​a "high ⁠alert situation". In a statement, it condemned the violence and extended condolences to the victims' families.

The incident is unusual in the Philippines, where school shootings happen only sporadically.

In ⁠July ​2022, a gunman opened fire at an Ateneo ​de Manila University law school graduation ceremony in Quezon City, killing three people, including former Lamitan City ​mayor Rose Furigay.

(Reuters)