North Korea's Kim Yo Jong condemns G7 call for denuclearisation as violation of sovereignty

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, condemned a G7 call for the country's denuclearisation as a violation of its constitution and an infringement of sovereignty, state media KCNA said on Thursday.

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Kim said denuclearisation was an "irreversibly finalised agenda" that could never be realised, and that nuclear possession was North Korea’s core interest and an irreversible line, the statement carried by KCNA said.

"Denuclearisation is the line of no retreat that can never be crossed," Kim was quoted as saying, adding that anyone who tried to hurt the core interests of a nuclear weapons state would be making "the worst option of inviting disaster."

Kim also said North Korea’s nuclear weapons were a self-defensive deterrent acquired in response to what she called persistent nuclear threats from its enemies, and described them as a "cornerstone" for ensuring peace.

She said arguments calling for denuclearisation were "completely out of date" and would not change no matter how loudly any group criticised North Korea’s nuclear programme.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday after their summit, G7 leaders expressed "deep concern" about North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes and reaffirmed their commitment to the country’s complete denuclearisation in accordance with U.N. Security Council resolutions.

The leaders also urged North Korea to resolve the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by Pyongyang and called for joint efforts to address North Korea’s cryptocurrency thefts and cybercrimes.

Reuters