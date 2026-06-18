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WORLD

UAE sets minimum social media age at 15, mandates age checks

WORLD
2 hours ago
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Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Reddit applications are displayed on a mobile phone ahead of new law banning social media for users under 16 in Australia, in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration/File Photo
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Reddit applications are displayed on a mobile phone ahead of new law banning social media for users under 16 in Australia, in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration/File Photo

The United Arab Emirates has set a minimum age of 15 for social media use, becoming the first Arab country to introduce such a restriction as governments worldwide seek to address growing concerns over the impact of online platforms on children.

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Under a resolution approved on Thursday, children under 15 will be prohibited from creating, using or operating personal social media accounts. The ban means they will not be able to post content, comment, share or join public groups, the government's media office said.

Teenagers aged 15 and 16 will be allowed to use social media platforms subject to enhanced safeguards, including age-appropriate content controls, restrictions on interaction with unknown users, screen-time management tools and parental supervision features.

The rules apply to all social media platforms operating in the UAE and require companies to implement robust age-verification measures, including digital identity checks and artificial intelligence-supported technologies. Self-declaration of age will not be accepted as a valid form of verification.

Platforms must also disable accounts created by children under 15, prevent users from circumventing age-verification systems and refrain from using children's personal data for targeted advertising or behavioural profiling.

The government said the measures were designed to address concerns over children's exposure to inappropriate content, unsafe online interactions, excessive social media use and the collection of personal data.

Social media companies will have up to 12 months to comply with the new regulations.

The UAE said the framework aligns with international efforts to strengthen online child protection while balancing digital access with safety.

Several countries, including Australia and others in Europe, have moved to tighten restrictions on children's use of social media amid mounting concerns about its effects on mental health and online safety.

Reuters

UAEsocial mediaage 15mandateage checks

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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