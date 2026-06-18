logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Satellite observations detect 'urban pulse' of six global cities

WORLD
52 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A detailed true-color image of Earth produced using a collection of satellite-based observations and stitching of the land surface, oceans, sea ice, and clouds into a seamless, true-color mosaic. REUTERS/NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/Handout
A detailed true-color image of Earth produced using a collection of satellite-based observations and stitching of the land surface, oceans, sea ice, and clouds into a seamless, true-color mosaic. REUTERS/NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/Handout

While a city is not a living organism, it behaves very much like one. Its metabolic processes may be manifested in growth spurts, metamorphosis over time and even decay. Researchers using satellite imagery have tracked the vital signs of six major global cities, detecting a distinctive "urban pulse" in each.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The researchers looked at Dubai, Lagos, Mexico City, Mumbai, Seattle and Shenzhen using a new way to document dynamic changes unfolding in each of these cities in near real-time.

Historically, experts have relied upon aggregated and infrequent data to document urbanization, such as a yearly census, annual economic figures or a map showing how a city's footprint has changed over a decade - essentially using specific outcomes as metrics. But the scientists behind the new study said such an approach provides an incomplete understanding of a city and can miss the nuances as a metropolis evolves.

"We got the inspiration from the human pulse, which tells us different information about our health than weight or height," said study lead author Zhe Zhu, a professor of remote sensing and director of the Global Environmental Remote Sensing Laboratory at the University of Connecticut's Department of Natural Resources and the Environment.

"The urban pulse measures the high-frequency process of development, and therefore we can spot early warning signs of economic stress or stagnation before they become full-blown crises," Zhu said. "We compare traditional metrics to looking at a heart attack - the outcome - whereas the 'urban pulse' is like monitoring the daily lifestyle and vital signs leading up to that heart attack - the process."

The biggest takeaway from the study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, is that urbanization is not smooth and steady, the researchers said.

"Urbanization is actually 'spiky,' meaning that it happens in abrupt, intense bursts, or 'cyclical,' moving through boom-and-rest phases that don't match annual seasons, or 'asynchronous,' as different neighborhoods in the exact same city develop at completely different, uncoordinated times," said study senior author Karen Seto, a Yale University professor of geography and urbanization science.

"This is important because, for decades, researchers have characterized cities through static maps," Seto said.

CITIES WITH DIFFERENT CONDITIONS

The researchers used dense and high-frequency satellite imagery from the U.S. space agency NASA's Landsat and the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellites. They tracked physical changes in the cities such as new building construction, demolition, major infrastructure improvements and expansion into green spaces.

"We selected cities with a wide range of political-economic conditions including the state-led development of Shenzhen, the market-driven growth of Seattle, the informal expansion of Lagos and the megaprojects of Dubai," Zhu said.

Shenzhen, formerly a small fishing village near Hong Kong that has become a megacity, exhibited the highest magnitude and intensity of growth, characterized by massive and clustered spikes reflecting rapid, state-led mobilization of capital.

Dubai, the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates, also showed huge growth, but its "pulse" appeared to be highly speculative, driven by isolated and capital-intensive coastal megaprojects that spiked abruptly and then paused.

In Nigeria's largest city Lagos, the "pulse" was highly fragmented, with long periods of inactivity punctuated by brief and intense surges.

Seattle, the largest metropolis in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, reflected a market-driven pulse of redevelopment and densification.

Mumbai, India's financial and commercial powerhouse, and Mexico City, North America's most populous city, proved to be highly resilient and showed less disruption during global shocks such as the COVID-19 pandemic than the others.

"Just as a human pulse reacts to illness, our data captured the exact moment COVID-19 triggered a synchronized 'cardiac arrest' in development worldwide. But the recovery was entirely unequal," Zhu said.

"Shenzhen saw a sharp, coordinated dip followed by a rapid rebound. Lagos experienced a muted pulse that transitioned into smaller, incremental changes. Meanwhile, cities like Mumbai and Mexico City showed much less of an impact. It showed us that global shocks don't manifest the exact same way in every city's 'body,'" Zhu said.

The researchers see practical applications for their method.

"For urban planners and policymakers, it functions as a diagnostic tool. Instead of reacting to a crisis after the fact, they can see exactly when and where a neighborhood's 'pulse' is slowing down and intervene early to prevent infrastructure collapse or economic decay. It also prevents cities from overheating their labor and material markets," Seto said.

Reuters

Satellite observationsurban pulseglobal cities

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, June 17, 2026. Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA/via WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS
Three Saudi-flagged supertankers sail through Hormuz after Iran deal signed, data shows
WORLD
44 mins ago
General view of the Supreme Court of Japan in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Tang
Japan mother sues state over teen's 'hostage justice' death
WORLD
55 mins ago
A satellite image shows a nuclear material production factory, in Yongbyon, North Korea, May 17, 2026. 2026 Planet Labs PBC/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong condemns G7 call for denuclearisation as violation of sovereignty
WORLD
1 hour ago
Students Dua, 16 and Awand, 17, from Ricards Lodge High School in Wimbledon pose holding their mobile phones during an interview and discussion with Reuters about their thoughts on a social media ban for under 16s, in London, Britain, February 23, 2026, REUTERS/Katie Collins
From Australia to Europe, countries move to curb children's social media access
WORLD
1 hour ago
Volker Turk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, attends the Human Rights Council at the UN European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, September 8, 2025. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
UN nuclear watchdog chief welcomes Iran-US peace deal, says technical work starts now
WORLD
2 hours ago
Cranes and shipping containers are seen at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, April 2, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea launches company to manage $350 billion US investment pledge
WORLD
3 hours ago
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Reddit applications are displayed on a mobile phone ahead of new law banning social media for users under 16 in Australia, in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration/File Photo
UAE sets minimum social media age at 15, mandates age checks
WORLD
3 hours ago
The deal between Iran and the US to end the Middle East war calls for the Strait of Hormuz to be opened. PHOTO: REUTERS
IEA's Birol says Strait of Hormuz must reopen without conditions
WORLD
4 hours ago
Photo by JULIA DEMAREE NIKHINSON / POOL / AFP US President Donald Trump (L), Google DeepMind Demis Hassabis (C) and South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung react during a working lunch meeting of G7 members, partner countries, and artificial intelligence business leaders as part of the G7 summit, in Evian, eastern France, on June 17, 2026.
South Korean leader books golf with Trump after 'pinky promise'
WORLD
4 hours ago
Intel and Apple logos are seen in this illustration taken September 24, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Trump says Apple to partner with Intel on US chip design, production
WORLD
5 hours ago
Black rainstorm warning in force as heavy rain disrupts schools and clinics
NEWS
7 hours ago
Man attacked, robbed of $7 million worth of gold at airport car park
NEWS
17 hours ago
Korean husband claims HK wife’s baby not his after alleged two-year affair
SOCIAL BUZZ
17-06-2026 17:26 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.