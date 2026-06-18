IEA's Birol says Strait of Hormuz must reopen without conditions

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IEA sees gradual Hormuz recovery tipping into significant 2027 surplus
17-06-2026 16:46 HKT
Trump says Hormuz to reopen Friday under US-Iran deal
16-06-2026 07:45 HKT
Trump says ships carrying oil are moving out of Strait of Hormuz
15-06-2026 21:43 HKT
Oil slips 4pc as US, Iran reach peace deal to reopen Strait of Hormuz
15-06-2026 10:17 HKT
Trump says Iran war deal close as Strait of Hormuz tensions linger
12-06-2026 14:11 HKT
US military secretly helped 100 mn barrels of oil through Hormuz: Trump
11-06-2026 05:33 HKT
US disables Iran-bound tanker in Gulf of Oman; Indian crew safe after fire
09-06-2026 04:16 HKT
(Video) 2 passengers thrown from taxi and killed in Tsing Sha Highway crash
17-06-2026 01:37 HKT