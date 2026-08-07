logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

South Korea ministers clash publicly over North Korea policy as Lee pushes engagement

WORLD
07-08-2026 17:13 HKT
logo
logo
logo
South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun delivers his statement during a Mekong-South Korea Foreign Ministers' meeting on the sidelines of the 59th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Metro Manila on July 23, 2026. TED ALJIBE/Pool via REUTERS
South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun delivers his statement during a Mekong-South Korea Foreign Ministers' meeting on the sidelines of the 59th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Metro Manila on July 23, 2026. TED ALJIBE/Pool via REUTERS

South Korea's Foreign and Unification ministers publicly disagreed this week over how to engage North Korea, exposing differences within President Lee Jae Myung's government as it seeks to revive stalled contact with Pyongyang.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun called North Korean engagement proposals unveiled by Unification Minister Chung Dong-young at a Wednesday policy meeting with Lee "idealistic," saying they had not received the backing of other ministries.

"Since Minister Chung was speaking in idealistic terms, I would ask you to discount those remarks somewhat," Cho told reporters. Chung responded in comments to local reporters on Thursday, saying that ideals were needed "to change reality."

Chung's proposals included launching four-party talks involving the two Koreas, the United States and China as a key initiative for the second half of the year.

Cho said the ideas had not been sufficiently discussed or found consensus within the government.

The disagreement comes as Seoul has been trying to persuade North Korea to respond to a series of conciliatory gestures since Lee took office.

His administration has shifted away from a "denuclearisation-first" policy toward a "peace-first" approach, while urging U.S. President Donald Trump to seek a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to reopen dialogue.

The Foreign and Unification ministries, when asked about the contrasting positions on Friday, said they would continue to coordinate policies and declined further comment.

The presidential Blue House said it did not have an immediate comment.

Analysts said any policy differences were likely to be watched closely by Pyongyang and could complicate Seoul's efforts to re-engage with the North.

The disagreement "exposed internal differences and weakening policy momentum surrounding North Korea policy," said Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University.

"Internal division and conflict would reinforce North Korea's perception that even if meaningful agreements are reached, they could easily be reversed within South Korea."

Relations between the two Koreas have sharply deteriorated since the COVID-19 pandemic, with Kim announcing in 2024 that Pyongyang would no longer seek reunification and demolishing joint inter-Korean projects on its territory.

Dialogue has since all but halted, and tighter North Korean border surveillance has sharply cut defections. Just 63 North Koreans crossed south in the first half of 2026, compared with 1,047 in 2019.

Seoul has dropped measures it says could be seen by Pyongyang as hostile, including anti-North loudspeaker broadcasts, though North Korea has largely ignored such overtures.

Some rights groups have criticised Lee's approach, contrasting it with his conservative predecessor's more pressure-focused stance toward Pyongyang.

While South Korea co-sponsored a U.N. resolution on North Korean human rights last year, advocates say Lee has downgraded the issue to avoid antagonising the North, including by suspending some rights reports and broadcasts.

Kim Tae-Hoon, former president of the advocacy group PSCORE, told Reuters in June that the shift had dried up donations to the organisation, which fights for human rights in North Korea. "It's been very, very difficult," he said.

Reuters

South KoreaministersclashNorth KoreapolicyLeeengagement

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
File photo
South Korea association apologises over 'sexual services' allegations
WORLD
08-08-2026 16:22 HKT
Children walk at National Museum of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, April 26, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo
South Korea vows truth over forced overseas adoptions
WORLD
07-08-2026 17:32 HKT
The logo of SK Hynix is seen at its booth during The 26th Semiconductor Exhibition (SEDEX 2024) in Seoul, South Korea, October 23, 2024. REUTERS
SK Hynix board approves US$38 bln investments for South Korea's Yongin, Cheongju chip plants
INNOVATION
07-08-2026 16:31 HKT
A currency dealer looks on as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), at the dealing room of a bank, as the benchmark KOSPI index opened above the 7,000 mark in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. REUTERS
South Korean shares log seventh straight weekly loss as AI, chip worries persist
FINANCE
07-08-2026 15:30 HKT
Natural disasters tend to have an outsized impact on North Korea due to its weak infrastructure. PHOTO: REUTERS
South Korea recovers landmines washed from North by floods
WORLD
07-08-2026 15:05 HKT
Photo by KIM WON JIN / AFP A general view shows the Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Area in Wonsan, North Korea's Kangwon Province on July 1, 2025.
North Korea touts dog soup and other home-cooked recipes to beat the heat
WORLD
07-08-2026 13:09 HKT
Hwang Han-jae, a public servant from the Safety and Administration Office of Gyeongsangbuk-do Provincial Government, flies a drone equipped with loudspeakers and thermal imaging camera over a chilli pepper field during a heat wave warning in Andong, South Korea, August 6, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea province deploys drones to warn elderly farmers amid heatwave
WORLD
06-08-2026 19:30 HKT
A general view shows Mirae Scientists Street in Pyongyang on August 4, 2026. (Photo by KIM Won Jin / AFP)
North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile': South Korea military
WORLD
06-08-2026 18:01 HKT
A view shows a part of an unidentified missile, which Ukrainian authorities believe to be made in North Korea and was used in a strike in Kharkiv earlier this week, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine January 6, 2024. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/File Photo
What we know about North Korean forces joining Russia's war against Ukraine
WORLD
06-08-2026 17:25 HKT
Visitors walk through a cooling mist system at Gwangmyeong Cave during a record-breaking heatwave in Gwangmyeong, South Korea, August 5, 2026, after Yangsan recorded the highest temperature in the country in 122 years of weather observations on Sunday. REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon
South Korea's president orders all-out response to heatwave
WORLD
06-08-2026 13:08 HKT
HK hits 36.9 degrees, highest since 1884
NEWS
22 hours ago
Police smash triad syndicate laundering $600m, arresting 147
NEWS
19 hours ago
Former Dragon 5 member found dead in Chao Phraya River with 20kg of concrete in backpack
WORLD
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.