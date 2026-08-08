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WORLD

South Korea association apologises over 'sexual services' allegations

WORLD
08-08-2026 16:22 HKT
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South Korea's national football association apologised on Saturday after a media report alleged it had provided "sexual services" to foreign referees when they were in the country for international matches more than a decade ago.

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South Korean broadcaster JTBC reported on Thursday that the Korea Football Association (KFA) had provided such services to foreign referees on multiple occasions in 2011 and 2012, including when they were in the country for qualifying matches for the 2014 World Cup and the 2012 London Olympics.

"We deeply apologise for causing concern over various issues involving the association, which emerged from a parliamentary hearing and an unprecedented search and seizure, and from reports about events from more than a decade ago, that even many within the organisation were unaware of," the KFA said in a statement.

In its news report, JTBC cited a 2016 sports ministry investigation that found the KFA had provided inappropriate entertainment to foreign referees on seven occasions between March 2011 and March 2012, including trips to massage parlours where the fees had included the costs of sexual services.

The KFA did not immediately respond to an email seeking further comment and details.

"The association makes clear that inappropriate conduct of this kind, or the use of corporate cards for such purposes, is absolutely not currently taking place," the KFA said in its statement.

The allegations add to scrutiny of the association over a separate issue involving the appointment of former national team coach Hong Myung-bo.

Seoul police raided the KFA's offices on Thursday as part of an investigation related to Hong's appointment, police told Reuters.

Hong returned as national team coach in 2024 after a previous spell in charge from 2013 to 2014. His appointment drew scrutiny after the KFA abandoned a months-long search involving foreign candidates and selected Hong following a brief meeting.

The controversy resurfaced after South Korea's disappointing World Cup campaign ended in a group-stage exit.

Reuters

South Koreaassociationapologysexual servicesallegations

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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