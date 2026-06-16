Deadly Philippines earthquake raised seabed by up to 2 metres, exposing coral and killing marine life

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck off southern Mindanao on Monday, killing at least 61 people, raised the seabed by up to 2 metres and extended shorelines by as much as 200 metres in some areas, Philippine authorities said.

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The phenomenon, known as "coastal uplift," was caused by a shifting of the Cotabato trench, which pushed upward part of the coastlines of Sarangani and Davao Occidental provinces, exposing seabed that was originally submerged, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

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The environment department said a team dispatched to the area found that long stretches of shoreline, coral reef and seagrass beds have been exposed, with dead fish and other aquatic life lying on top. These exposed corals and seagrass beds had begun dying off alongside resident organisms such as reef fishes, eels, clams and shells.

At least 40 people are still missing after the quake, according to updated tolls from the disaster agency. Residents initially reported the changes to the seabed out of concern that they might be poisoned by fumes from decaying sea life.