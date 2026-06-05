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WORLD

Dog-friendly restaurant spots will be reassigned if winners close or decline

WORLD
14 mins ago
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The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department will reassign spots to other applicants if any of the 1,000 restaurants selected by lottery to allow dogs from July 9 have permanently closed or are unwilling to obtain the permit, the department said on Sunday.

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At least two selected restaurants have already closed. The FEHD said lottery eligibility was based on licence validity at the time of application, and all participating restaurants held valid licences. Individual business decisions may affect their operating status.

The department will send staff to successful applicants on June 16 and 17 to deliver approval letters and explain legal requirements. Successful applicants must pay HK$140 to amend their licences by June 24. If any fail to complete the process or waive their spots, replacements will be drawn from a waiting list, with notifications sent by SMS on June 25.

Dog-friendly restaurantFEHD

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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