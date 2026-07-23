logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Google increases capex forecast again after cloud-driven quarterly beat

FINANCE
37 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The Google logo is seen on the Google house at CES 2024, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 10, 2024. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The Google logo is seen on the Google house at CES 2024, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 10, 2024. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Alphabet on Wednesday reported its best-ever quarter of growth for its cloud computing division, but faced investor scrutiny after concerns about continued delays to its flagship AI model were aggravated by a US$15 billion (HK$117 billion) increase in capital spending plans for 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The search giant now expects to spend between US$195 billion and US$205 billion in capital expenditures, its finance chief Anat Ashkenazi said on a conference call with analysts. The company said last quarter that it planned to spend between US$180 billion and US$190 billion this year.

Shares of the company were down about 3 percent in extended trading. The stock was initially volatile but mostly flat, but dipped after Ashkenazi announced the capex update.

"We have increased our capacity quite significantly over the past three years. The demand still outpaces that investment," Ashkenazi said in justifying the increased spending plans. She added that faster-than-expected delivery of capacity contributed to the hike.

Revenue at Google Cloud rose 82 percent to US$24.8 billion during the quarter ended June, driven by strong demand from AI-hungry enterprises worldwide. Analysts on average expected a 64 percent increase, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Advertising revenue came in at US$81.6 billion compared to estimates of US$81.1 billion. Total revenue for the quarter was US$119.8 billion, beating the consensus estimate of US$116.9 billion.

But, adjusted profit per share of US$2.85 fell slightly short of Wall Street projections of US$2.89. And the company reported negative free cash flow for the first time in its history, burning US$5.9 billion this quarter.

"After a negative cash flow quarter, the new raise in capex does not sit well for Alphabet," said Thomas Monteiro, senior analyst at Investing.com. "The market's most reliable cash generators are now spending more than they bring in. As long as revenue keeps accelerating, investors will tolerate it. But capital has a real cost again, and the room for error is shrinking every quarter."

MODEL UNCERTAINTY TEMPERS CLOUD GAINS

While Google Cloud has made Alphabet a big beneficiary of the AI boom, the company's own AI efforts have lost some steam this year after it delayed the June launch of its next flagship model, Gemini 3.5 Pro.

That has left Google trailing in the AI coding tools market and fueled concerns on Wall Street, especially as Anthropic and OpenAI have consistently rolled out enterprise-focused upgrades, and Chinese open-source models have also gained strong traction.

During the question-and-answer portion of the earnings call, multiple analysts pressed CEO Sundar Pichai for clarity around whether Google could keep with its rivals at the frontier of model development.

"There are many attributes on which we are still at the frontier. There are areas where we've acknowledged we need to improve; coding and agentic coding is an example of that," Pichai said on the call.

Pichai said that while Google continued to test Gemini 3.5 Pro, it had also started training Gemini 4 and was "applying a lot of our compute and effort in that direction" in order to remain competitive.

"We are both very committed and very confident of being at the frontier for the next generation," he said.

Meanwhile, Google began recognizing revenue from direct sales of its TPU chips, which compete with Nvidia's GPUs, for the first time in the second quarter though the vast majority of revenue from business agreements would come through next year, Ashkenazi said.

The third-largest cloud services provider behind Amazon Web Services and Microsoft, Google has seen demand surge as companies race to secure the cloud capacity needed to develop, train and run AI models, helping it land major deals with firms, including Anthropic.

Big Tech is expected to spend well over US$700 billion this year primarily on AI, while Morgan Stanley has pegged the estimated spend at more than US$1 trillion for the next year.

Ashkenazi reaffirmed on the call that Alphabet planned another significant increase to capex in 2027.

Alphabet shares have been among the best performers in the "Magnificent 7" group of stocks this year so far, rising more than 9 percent through last close. But concerns over the Gemini delays, some high-profile executive departures and regulatory pressures have dragged the stock about 9 percent lower since the end of April.

Rivals Microsoft and Amazon are set to report their quarterly earnings next week.

Reuters

AlphabetGoogleAIcapital spendingGemini

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Visitors walk past IBM logo at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, March 3, 2026. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
IBM cuts annual revenue growth forecast as customers prioritize AI infrastructure spending
FINANCE
26 mins ago
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio attends the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with U.S. on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 22, 2026. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/Pool
Marco Rubio tells diplomats to play down talk of American tech 'kill switch'
INNOVATION
42 mins ago
Photo by - / CN-STR / AFP. People visit the Moonshot AI stand, featuring Kimi K3, during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on July 17, 2026.
China's Moonshot tapped Anthropic's Fable for latest AI model, official says
INNOVATION
12 hours ago
Synagistics' flagship brand Synagie convenes 11 founding partners at the unveiling of Geene 2.0.
Synagistics surges on Geene 2.0 AI commerce ecosystem launch
INNOVATION
15 hours ago
From left: Amy Kwan, Belinda Hsieh
Affluent investors embrace long-term growth amid lower returns expectations: DBS survey
FINANCE
16 hours ago
Visitors stand near a sign of artificial intelligence at an AI robot booth at Security China, an exhibition on public safety and security, in Beijing, China June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo
US, China to hold AI talks in September, sources say
CHINA
17 hours ago
People walk behind a logo of Meta Platforms during a conference in Mumbai, India, September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/
Meta employees' lawsuit shows that if AI fires you, proving it is the hard part
WORLD
17 hours ago
The Hollywood sign is seen in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
A once wary Hollywood slowly warms to AI
WORLD
20 hours ago
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during a press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 15, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo
US 'watermarks' found on Chinese AI models, Bessent tells Fox Business
INNOVATION
22-07-2026 09:38 HKT
Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China April 8, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
US, China to hold AI talks in September, sources say
INNOVATION
21-07-2026 21:38 HKT
(File Photo)
New tropical cyclone threatens HK this weekend as AI forecast models show divided paths
NEWS
21-07-2026 19:52 HKT
Judge Wilson Chan faces serious reprimand again over fifth judicial copying case
NEWS
22-07-2026 04:44 HKT
Hong Kong passport ranks 14th globally as Asia dominates travel index
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.