logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Samsung, SK Hynix to announce major chip deals with US tech companies, Seoul says

FINANCE
25 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung delivers his speech during a public briefing on the development vision for advanced industry in South Korea's southwestern region, in Gwangju, South Korea, June 30, 2026. REUTERS
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung delivers his speech during a public briefing on the development vision for advanced industry in South Korea's southwestern region, in Gwangju, South Korea, June 30, 2026. REUTERS

South Korean chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix will announce large supply deals with US technology companies during President Lee Jae Myung's visit to San Francisco, a senior presidential official said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Kim Yong-beom, the president's policy adviser, told reporters on Thursday that the companies would unveil long-term memory chip supply contracts with global technology partners.

"We expect a lot of very large and meaningful figures to be announced," Kim said.

"It is cementing the technology and economic partnership between South Korea and the United States," he said.

Kim said global technology companies would also announce "strategic investments" in artificial intelligence data centres, but did not provide details.

His comments came ahead of Lee's visit to San Francisco on Friday and Saturday en route to South America, where he will attend summits with regional leaders.

In San Francisco, Lee is scheduled to meet US technology executives, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

He will also attend an AI summit with South Korean business leaders, including Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y. Lee, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and Hyundai Motor Executive Chair Euisun Chung .

Reuters

SamsungSK HynixchipUSSouth Koreatech

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Wall St opens subdued after tech rout; Mideast, tariffs in focus
FINANCE
11 mins ago
This picture taken on June 26, 2026 shows Roh Soh-yeong, director of Art Center Nabi, arriving at a court to attend her retrial regarding the division of assets with her former husband SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won at the Seoul High Court in Seoul. (Photo by YONHAP / AFP)
South Korean tycoon ordered to pay $644m in divorce
WORLD
2 hours ago
FILE PHOTO: A sign of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is seen on a podium during the meeting of the members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. June 25, 2025. REUTERS/Megan Varner/File Photo/File Photo
US CDC links four more states to cyclosporiasis outbreak, Washington Post reports
WORLD
2 hours ago
Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 22, 2026. Aaron Favila/Pool via REUTERS
Malaysia envoy summoned by US over Israel policy, Bernama says
WORLD
5 hours ago
Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Artificial Intelligence AI" in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
As AI grows more powerful, a US-China feud threatens safety efforts
CHINA
5 hours ago
Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China April 8, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
China says it opposes all unilateral tariffs as new US levies kick in
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Chey Tae-won, chairman of SK Group, attends semiconductor and memory chip company SK Hynix??opening bell ceremony at the Nasdaq market on the day of their IPO in New York City, U.S., July 10, 2026. REUTERS/Angelina Katsanis
South Korean court orders SK Chairman Chey to pay $5 billion to ex-wife in divorce ruling
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Oracle logo in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Pentagon awards Oracle nearly US$7 billion deal in latest software consolidation push
INNOVATION
7 hours ago
Author Salman Rushdie poses during a photocall ahead of the presentation of his book "Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder" at the Deutsches Theater in Berlin, Germany, May 16, 2024. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Salman Rushdie testifies at knife attacker's US terror trial
WORLD
8 hours ago
A message reading "AI artificial intelligence", a keyboard, and robot hands are seen in this illustration taken January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Nearly 200 US startups urge Trump administration not to ban Chinese open-source AI models
INNOVATION
8 hours ago
(File photo)
Potential Tropical Storm Noul may pass within 300km of HK this Sun
NEWS
23-07-2026 13:58 HKT
Man flees Amoy Plaza watch shop with $152,000 Rolex after feigning interest as customer
NEWS
7 hours ago
HKO to issue T1 signal at 8.40pm as Noul approaches
NEWS
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.