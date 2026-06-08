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WORLD

Gas explosion kills six in Uzbekistan

WORLD
22 mins ago
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A gas explosion killed ​six and injured ‌five people at a liquid gas ​filling station ​in Uzbekistan's southern Kashkadarya ⁠region, the ​Uzbek emergency ministry ​press service said on Monday.
A fire that erupted ​following the ​explosion also damaged four ‌vehicles, ⁠including two gas transportation trucks and two underground ​fuel storage ​tanks, ⁠it said.

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In Uzbekistan, apart ​from natural ​gas ⁠distributed by pipes, many businesses and ⁠households ​use ​liquid petroleum gas.

(AFP)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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