Gas explosion kills six in Uzbekistan

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A gas explosion killed six and injured five people at a liquid gas filling station in Uzbekistan's southern Kashkadarya region, the Uzbek emergency ministry press service said on Monday.
A fire that erupted following the explosion also damaged four vehicles, including two gas transportation trucks and two underground fuel storage tanks, it said.
In Uzbekistan, apart from natural gas distributed by pipes, many businesses and households use liquid petroleum gas.
(AFP)