logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

China's Xi lands in North Korea for rare visit

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Chinese President Xi Jinping last met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in September 2025 © STR / KCNA VIA KNS/AFP/File
Chinese President Xi Jinping last met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in September 2025 © STR / KCNA VIA KNS/AFP/File

China's President Xi Jinping hailed an "invincible friendship" with Pyongyang as he arrived in North Korea Monday, his first trip abroad this year after hosting back-to-back summits in Beijing.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

China, Washington's chief geopolitical rival, has been North Korea's main trading partner by far for decades and a key source of diplomatic and economic support for the country hit by multiple international sanctions.

Military officers lined a red carpet as an Air China plane carrying Xi arrived for his first visit since 2019, video from Xinhua showed.

A banner that read "We warmly welcome Comrade Xi Jinping" and hailing the two countries' "unbreakable friendship" hung below Chinese and North Korean flags at the airport.

Xi made the trip after hosting US President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin separately in Beijing, and as North Korea's nuclear talks with Washington remain deadlocked.

The White House said last month that Xi and Trump "confirmed their shared goal to denuclearise North Korea" during their summit in Beijing.

However, leader Kim Jong Un's powerful sister said on the eve of Xi's arrival that North Korea's nuclear weapons programme was "the line of no retreat".

Minseon Ku, a diplomacy professor at DePaul University, told AFP that "Beijing probably has accepted North Korea as a nuclear state" but Xi "will probably tell Kim that China wants stability more than anything".

China has "always prioritised stability and is currently having to manage its relations and differences with the US", Ku said.

Seong-Hyon Lee, a visiting scholar at the Harvard University Asia Center, also said Beijing is shifting towards "underwriting regime durability" rather than seeking to coerce North Korea into denuclearisation.

"China's broader regional strategy benefits from a stable, heavily armed, and aligned buffer state that absorbs US and allied military bandwidth," he told AFP.

 

- Elevated status -

 

North Korea has repeatedly declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear state since Kim and Trump's 2019 summit collapsed over the scope of denuclearisation and sanctions relief.

Kim has also been emboldened by the war in Ukraine, securing critical support from Moscow after sending troops to fight alongside Russian forces.

Some analysts say the summit could be Xi's way of countering Russia's growing influence over North Korea, but DePaul's Ku stressed that "overall, Moscow is not a major power like China".

"Moscow-Pyongyang power relations are more equal than Beijing-Pyongyang; Moscow needs Kim for their war in Ukraine as much as Kim needs technology sharing and food from Russia," she said.

In an article published on the front page of North Korea's Rodong Sinmun, Xi pledged closer cooperation.

"No matter how the times change or how the international situation evolves, the traditional friendship between China and North Korea is always invincible," Xi wrote.

Xi last met Kim in September, when he invited the North Korean leader and Putin to a military parade in Beijing marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

 

- Taiwan counterweight -

 

Trump has made little progress on North Korea, especially on the nuclear front, despite his earlier high-profile summits with Kim.

North Korea is also the only country with an official, binding military alliance with China.

"America is currently engaged in offensive warfare potentially harmful to China's key interests, such as energy supplies," Vladimir Tikhonov, Korean Studies professor at the University of Oslo, told AFP.

"It appears Xi is trying to consolidate the alliance" with North Korea partly for that reason, he said.

Beijing claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory, and North Korea could also serve as a useful counterweight to US partners in the region, including South Korea and Japan, analysts said.

Long-frosty China-Japan ties have deteriorated since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, a security hawk, suggested last year that Tokyo might intervene militarily in any Chinese attempt to take Taiwan.

"As China's international standing rises, Beijing is likely seeking to draw Pyongyang more actively into its diplomatic orbit," said Lim Eul-chul, a North Korea expert at Kyungnam University.

 

(AFP)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
US President Donald Trump speaks with the press aboard Air Force One as he flies from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, June 5, 2026. (AFP)
Trump storms out of tense, rain-plagued NBC interview
WORLD
20 mins ago
Earthquake of magnitude 7.8 strikes off southern Philippines, tsunami warnings issued
WORLD
5 hours ago
Sakurajima volcano erupts, covers Kagoshima in 'grey rain'
WORLD
7 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
S. Korean president orders probe into local election ballot shortages
WORLD
9 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump: US will work with Iran to destroy its uranium if deal reached
WORLD
11 hours ago
Etihad Aviation Group CEO Antonoaldo Neves gestures during an interview with Reuters, ahead of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 6, 2026. (Reuters)
Etihad Airways orders widebody planes, sees return to pre-war capacity in June
WORLD
21 hours ago
File Photo
Pentagon raises threat of Israeli spying to 'critical': US media
WORLD
22 hours ago
Lee Jae Myung and Han Seongsook (R) (File Photo)
South Korea nominates Han as country's first female prime minister in two decades
WORLD
22 hours ago
An Iranian man walks next to an anti-Israeli mural on a street in Tehran, Iran June 6, 2026. (Reuters)
US eyes Iranian assets for Gulf allies' reconstruction, source says
WORLD
07-06-2026 11:37 HKT
People wave Iran's national flags during a rally in support of the country's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei and commemorate Eid al-Ghadir in Tehran on June 4, 2026. (AFP)
World Cup fever muted in Iran under shadow of war, hardship
WORLD
07-06-2026 11:29 HKT
(File photo)
Observatory warns of squally thunderstorms and heavy rain through Tue
NEWS
22 hours ago
Amber rainstorm upgraded to red as heavy thundershowers hit HK
NEWS
11 hours ago
Viral online discussion reveals extraordinary perks for some Hong Kong domestic helpers
NEWS
06-06-2026 21:12 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.