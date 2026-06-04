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WORLD

Indonesia arrests Australian for 59 ml of 'medical' cannabis

WORLD
1 hour ago
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A general view of the skyline of Jakarta, the capital city of Indonesia, August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/File Photo
A general view of the skyline of Jakarta, the capital city of Indonesia, August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/File Photo

Indonesian police have arrested an Australian woman found with 59 millilitres of vape liquid containing cannabis that she said was for pain relief but can land her in prison.

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The woman, 53, risks 20 years behind bars under Indonesia's no-exceptions anti-drug laws, narcotics officer I Nyoman Diana Mahardika told AFP on Thursday.

She was arrested last month at her rented house on the resort island of Lombok after police found out she had received a delivery of liquid cannabis.

She said she used a cannabis vape to relieve knee pain and depression, but Mahardika said it would nevertheless be investigated as a crime.

"She must comply with the laws and regulations in force in our country. As for narcotics such as marijuana, it must not be possessed, used, or traded within our jurisdiction," he said.

If found guilty, the woman risks a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a two-billion rupiah ($111,000) fine, Mahardika added.

Indonesia has some of the world's toughest anti-drug laws, including the death penalty for traffickers, but has maintained a moratorium on executions for several years.

There are dozens of traffickers on death row in the country.

Indonesia last carried out executions in 2016, killing one Indonesian and three Nigerian drug convicts by firing squad.

In March, two British men were sentenced to nine and 11 years in prison respectively after they were found guilty of smuggling cocaine to the popular tourist island of Bali.

AFP

IndonesiaAustralian59 ml'medical' cannabis

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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