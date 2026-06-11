logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Deadly Indonesia floods wiped out at least 7% of rare orangutan population, report says

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A wild orangutan of Sumatra hangs on a tree at the Soraya Research Station in the Leuser Ecosystem Area, Subulussalam, Aceh province, Indonesia March 14, 2021. Syifa Yulinnas/Antara Foto via REUTERS/File Photo
A wild orangutan of Sumatra hangs on a tree at the Soraya Research Station in the Leuser Ecosystem Area, Subulussalam, Aceh province, Indonesia March 14, 2021. Syifa Yulinnas/Antara Foto via REUTERS/File Photo

Deadly floods and landslides in Indonesia's Sumatra last year have wiped out at least 7% of the total population of the critically endangered Tapanuli orangutan, a new report released on Wednesday showed.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The cyclone-induced floods and landslides killed at least 1,200 people and damaged around 300,000 homes, with environmental groups blaming the extent of the damage on the rapid deforestation of Sumatra island.

At least 58 Tapanuli orangutans, which are endemic to an area around north Sumatra's Batang Toru forest, were killed in the floods, the report said, citing a survey of the western block of the forest that is home to a majority of the total population of 800 primates.

The report, a joint study by Brunei-based Borneo Futures, World Weather Attribution and Liverpool John Moores University, did not survey the other parts of the forest, which means the death toll could have been higher.

The findings were derived from analysing satellite images of the damage to the West Block of Batang Toru and historical records of the orangutan population there.

Human-induced climate change has likely increased the intensity and frequency of extreme rainfall around Malacca Strait, putting Tapanuli orangutan's habitat at greater risk, the study said.

Erik Meijaard from Borneo Futures, who was the lead author of the study, said the heavy rain soaked the soil so much that large parts of hillsides in the primary forests collapsed in fast-moving landslides.

"If you get caught as an orangutan... if anything comes down at great speeds, survival chances are going to be very minimal, so it became a real concern," he said.

"This level of loss is substantial for a species with such a small total population. When combined with ongoing pressures such as habitat degradation and human-wildlife conflict, it further increases the urgency of implementing and adequately resourcing a coordinated species action plan," Meijaard added.

Panut Hadisiswoyo, another researcher, urged the Indonesian government to work together with NGOs and researchers to prevent the further decline of orangutan population.

"We can minimise the poaching or hunting and then the number probably can be stabilised," he said, adding that all parties must pay attention to the poor use of land, which also contributes to the declining population.

Reuters

Indonesiafloodswiped outp7%orangutanrare population

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A general view of the skyline of Jakarta, the capital city of Indonesia, August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/File Photo
Indonesia arrests Australian for 59 ml of 'medical' cannabis
WORLD
04-06-2026 17:59 HKT
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto gestures as he walks at the parliament building to deliver his speech on economic policies and the 2027 fiscal plan in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 20, 2026. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Indonesia free meals agency office locked down as investigators raid premises
WORLD
03-06-2026 15:59 HKT
Chinese embassy warns of surge in telecom fraud in Indonesia as scammers relocate from Cambodia
CHINA
28-05-2026 05:22 HKT
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto salutes for the National anthem during reshuffle cabinet ceremony at a Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 27, 2026. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Indonesian authorities using online disinformation campaigns to target critics, Amnesty says
WORLD
19-05-2026 16:53 HKT
Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin delivers remarks at the Pentagon, in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 13, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Indonesia signed letter but made no commitment to US on airspace access, defence minister says
WORLD
19-05-2026 13:14 HKT
An Indonesian national rescued from Myanmar's scam centres carries her luggage upon arrival from Thailand, at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, near Jakarta, Indonesia, March 18, 2025. Tatan Syuflana/Pool via REUTERS
Indonesia to review visa waivers after foreign scammers' arrests
WORLD
13-05-2026 20:39 HKT
Photo by JUNI KRISWANTO / AFP This photo taken on May 6, 2026 shows children waiting their turn to receive the measles-rubella vaccine as part of the governments health program to combat childhood diseases in Surabaya.
Vitamins over vaccines: misinformation entrenched amid Indonesia measles surge
WORLD
12-05-2026 16:35 HKT
Photo by HANDOUT / NATIONAL SEARCH AND RESCUE AGENCY (BASARNAS) / AFP A handout picture taken and released on May 8, 2026 by Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) shows rescue workers waiting in a shelter after the volcanic eruption of Mount Dukono in North Halmahera, North Maluku.
Indonesia rescuers search for hikers killed in volcanic eruption
WORLD
09-05-2026 19:50 HKT
Smoke after the eruption of Mount Dukono in North Halmahera Regency, North Maluku, Indonesia, May 8, 2026, in this picture obtained from social media. Jhon Frengki Manipa/via REUTERS
Indonesian authorities search for 3 hikers missing after Mount Dukono eruption, 17 evacuated
WORLD
08-05-2026 16:30 HKT
logo
(Video) Bus and tanker collision in South Sumatra kills 16, engulfed in fireball
WORLD
07-05-2026 06:35 HKT
Mother and daughter die in successive falls from same Tai Koo Shing block
NEWS
11 hours ago
Bowie Woo, 94, sets Guinness World Record at star-studded concert
ENTERTAINMENT
08-06-2026 18:03 HKT
Nine days of rain ahead as temperatures dip, Observatory says
NEWS
09-06-2026 17:35 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.