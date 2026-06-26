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CHINA

Indonesia charges 24 foreigners as suspects in illegal gold mining case, ministry says

CHINA
3 hours ago
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File photo Villagers pan for gold in Bombana district of Indonesia's Southeast Sulawesi province in 2009. | REUTERS
File photo Villagers pan for gold in Bombana district of Indonesia's Southeast Sulawesi province in 2009. | REUTERS

 Indonesia has charged 24 foreign nationals as criminal suspects in an illegal gold mining operation in the country's Maluku region, its energy ministry said.

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Here are the details:

  • The suspects were allegedly building infrastructure for the illegal mines, including roads and processing facilities around the Gunung Botak area of Maluku, said energy ministry official Jeffri Huwae in a statement released late on Thursday.

  • Violations of the law could carry maximum prison sentences of five years, the ministry added.

  • The ministry did not give the nationalities of the suspects or the amount of gold produced. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • State news agency Antara reported last month that 24 Chinese nationals in Gunung Botak working under the sponsorship of local company PT Harmoni Alam Manise had been detained for questioning.

  • The ministry said 12 of the foreign nationals are still at large and outside of Indonesia's jurisdiction, with the other 12 already detained.

  • Two other Indonesians were named as criminal suspects along with the foreign nationals, the ministry added.

  • There have been illegal mining operations involving foreign nationals previously.

  • Police in Indonesia's easternmost region of Papua arrested four Chinese nationals in the Senggi district last year, Antara reported.

Reuters

Indonesiaforeignerssuspectsillegal gold mining

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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