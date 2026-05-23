logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Who will win the 2026 Cannes Film Festival's top prize?

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A Chopard representative displays the Palme d'Or, the highest prize awarded to competing films, during an interview before the start of the 79th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2026. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
A Chopard representative displays the Palme d'Or, the highest prize awarded to competing films, during an interview before the start of the 79th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2026. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

With Hollywood studios largely absent, this year's Cannes Film Festival leaned into its indie roots, with no clear Palme d'Or frontrunner emerging from a strong field of arthouse directors ahead of Saturday's closing ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The nine-member jury led by South Korean director Park Chan-wook must choose one of 22 films from Cannes veterans, including Spain's Pedro Almodovar, Iran's Asghar Farhadi and Romania's Cristian Mungiu, for the festival's top award.

Winning an award at Cannes typically transforms careers, shapes the awards season that follows and cements directors in the canon.

Recent examples include last year's second-place winner, "Sentimental Value" starring Renate Reinsve, which later took the Oscar for best international feature film, as well as 2024 winner "Anora", which went on to sweep the Oscars with five wins.

RACE REMAINS OPEN

Several films have drawn strong early reactions from critics and audiences, though the race remains open.

The Guardian's critic, Peter Bradshaw, predicts Russian Andrey Zvyagintsev's "Minotaur," about infidelity and moral corruption, as the winner, while on prediction market platform Polymarket, care home drama "All of a Sudden" from Japan's Ryusuke Hamaguchi was in the lead on Friday evening.

On industry publication Screen Daily's jury grid that collates reviews, "Minotaur," "All of a Sudden," and "Fatherland" from Poland's Pawel Pawlikowski have the three highest scores.

Romanian director Mungiu, who brought the Reinsve-led "Fjord" to this year's festival, as well as Japan's Hirokazu Kore-eda are this year's only competitors who have previously won the top prize.

Only two U.S. directors were in the competition dominated by European auteurs: James Gray with "Paper Tiger" starring Adam Driver, and Ira Sachs with the Rami Malek-headed "The Man I Love."

Other prizes to be handed out on Saturday night include the Grand Prix, jury prize, best director, best actor, best actress and best screenplay.

The 79th iteration of the festival officially kicked off on May 12 with the French romantic comedy "The Electric Kiss."

Reuters

win2026CannesFilm Festivaltop prize

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
French writer Laurent Mauvignier, French actor Benoit Magimel, Italian actress Monica Bellucci, French actress Hafsia Herzi, French director Lea Mysius, French actress Tawba El Gharchi, French producer Jean-Louis Livi, Belgian actress Tatia Tsuladze, French actor Alane Delhaye, French actor Paul Hamy, French cinematographer Paul Guilhaume leave after the screening of the film "Histoires de la nuit" (The Birthday Party) at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival May 22, 2026(Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)
Cannes highlights as film festival wraps up
WORLD
5 hours ago
Russian director and screenwriter Andrey Zvyagintsev poses for a photo session on the sidelines of the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 19, 2026. (Photo by Blanca CRUZ / AFP)
Elephant in the room: Nepal's first Cannes film takes on taboos
WORLD
20-05-2026 13:13 HKT
Buildings stand in Hong Kong, China February 24, 2025. REUTERS
HK keeps 2026 GDP growth target at 2.5-3.5 percent, after strong Q1 performance
FINANCE
15-05-2026 17:01 HKT
A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS
StanChart lifts Hong Kong 2026 GDP forecast to 4.3 percent on strong Q1 figure
FINANCE
14-05-2026 15:03 HKT
US actor Vin Diesel arrives for the screening of the film "The Fast and the Furious" at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France on May 13, 2026. (Photo by Sameer AL-DOUMY / AFP)
Emotional Vin Diesel leads 'Fast and Furious' tribute in Cannes
WORLD
14-05-2026 10:47 HKT
China's Pop Mart warns of 2026 profit margin pressure from higher costs
FINANCE
13-05-2026 11:51 HKT
China's Wu Yize (L) is congratulated by English sporting promotor Harry Hearn (R) during the awards ceremony after his victory over England's Shaun Murphy in the World Snooker Championship final round at The Crucible in Sheffield, northern England on May 4, 2026. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)
China's Wu Yize wins World Snooker Championship for first time
CHINA
05-05-2026 13:36 HKT
AFP
China plans to cut carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by around 3.8 percent in 2026
ESG
05-03-2026 14:19 HKT
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS
China signals tolerance for slower growth with 4.5-5 percent target for 2026
FINANCE
05-03-2026 10:22 HKT
A drone view of Akron Stadium after four soccer matches in Mexico were postponed following violence near Guadalajara triggered by a military operation that left cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera dead, with FIFA monitoring the situation in the 2026 World Cup host city Zapopan, on the outskirts of Guadalajara, Mexico, February 24, 2026. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Mexico president says 'no risk' for 2026 World Cup fans
WORLD
25-02-2026 09:12 HKT
Raymond Wong.
HK movie producer Raymond Wong Pak-ming convicted of insider dealing
FINANCE
22-05-2026 17:10 HKT
BTS to perform at Kai Tak Stadium for Hong Kong stop of ‘ARIRANG’ world tour
ENTERTAINMENT
22-05-2026 14:02 HKT
Hong Kong Airport’s Terminal 2 to open next Wed, raising annual capacity to 100 million
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.