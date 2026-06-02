Ukraine war live: Russia launches one of the biggest drone and missile attacks on Kyiv in months

Russia pounded cities across Ukraine with hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles early on Tuesday in attacks that authorities said ​killed 18 people and wounded more than 100.

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The attacks on cities including Kyiv and Dnipro followed Russian warnings of "systematic" strikes on the capital after a deadly drone attack ‌on a dormitory in Ukraine's Russian-held region of Luhansk last month which Kyiv denies carrying out.

It was the third heavy assault on Kyiv in under a month. Russia has stepped up strikes on its neighbour, which it invaded in 2022, as Washington focuses on Iran and U.S.-brokered talks on the war in Ukraine have stalled, with deadlock on the battlefield and Kyiv regularly hitting oil refineries in Russia.

ZELENSKIY CALLS FOR AIR DEFENCE SUPPLIES

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ​said Russia had fired 73 missiles and more than 600 drones in the overnight attack and again urged Washington to send additional Patriot missile interceptors to replenish Kyiv's dwindling ​supplies.

"This was a large-scale attack and an absolutely clear statement from Russia: if Ukraine is not protected from ballistic and other missile strikes, these ⁠attacks will continue," Zelenskiy said on Telegram.

The Kremlin said on Tuesday the war had entered "a new paradigm" after what it called "inhumane acts of terror" Ukraine's military against civilians. Moscow warned last week of ​systemic strikes and urged foreigners to leave Kyiv.

Zelenskiy sent a letter last week to U.S. President Donald Trump and Congress, asking for air defence systems. As of Monday, officials said he had not ​received a response.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha urged partners to take "concrete steps" to help Ukraine and put pressure on Russia.

"Peace efforts will only succeed when they are backed with real pressure on Moscow," he said in a post on X, appealing for tougher sanctions and more military support.

"SOME KIND OF APOCALYPSE"

Moscow's war in Ukraine has killed tens of thousands of people, forced much of the population out of their homes and devastated cities, towns and villages, ​and Russia controls about one-fifth of Ukraine.

Ukraine has also hit civilian targets during attacks on Russia or Russian-occupied areas, though on a far smaller scale. Both sides deny targeting civilians.

Photographs on Tuesday showed ​large explosions and plumes of smoke billowing over high-rise buildings in Kyiv, where the overnight strikes killed six people and wounded over 60, including three children, the capital's mayor said.

"We couldn't understand what was happening - some ‌kind of apocalypse?" ⁠said Olha Mudra, her face and clothes covered in dust, speaking at the site of one strike, accompanied by her six-year-old daughter Natalia.

"Everything was covered (with debris), everything in smoke. You could see nothing," she said, standing in front of a destroyed residential building and damaged cars.

Twelve people were killed, including two young boys, in the southeastern city of Dnipro, where a four-storey apartment building had been partially destroyed, local officials said.

Kyiv was the main target of the attacks, officials said. At least nine high-rise buildings, a kindergarten, a clinic, offices and administrative buildings were damaged.

The attack also temporarily cut power to 140,000 ​residents, power company DTEK said.

Thousands took shelter in ​the Kyiv subway system, some carrying pets, ⁠belongings and mattresses.

HUNDREDS OF DRONES, MISSILES

Ukraine's air force said Russia launched 656 drones and 73 missiles, including 33 hard-to-shoot-down ballistic missiles and eight Zircon hypersonic missiles - which appeared to be the largest number of such missiles used during the war.

The Zircon has a range of 1,000 km (625 miles) and ​travels at nine times the speed of sound, Moscow says. Air force units shot down or neutralised 40 missiles and 602 drones, but the ​air force did not ⁠list the Zircons among those that were intercepted.

Russia's defence ministry said it had carried out a "massive strike" on Ukraine's defence industry facilities using high-precision long-range weapons.

In Ukraine's northeastern region of Kharkiv, a child was among 14 people injured in the attacks, officials said.

NATO member Poland said it had scrambled military jets to secure its airspace after the Russian strikes on Ukraine.

Russian regions also came under attack. The Ilsky oil refinery, ⁠in the southern ​Russian region of Krasnodar, caught fire after a drone attack, local authorities said on Telegram. Ukraine's military confirmed the strike.

In Belgorod ​region bordering Ukraine, an 11-year-old boy was injured after a Ukrainian drone hit a home, local authorities said.

Russia downed a total of 148 Ukrainian drones overnight, Russian news agencies said, citing the defence ministry. Air defence systems also repelled drones over ​Sevastopol in Russia-occupied Crimea, authorities there said.

Reuters could not independently verify all the reports.

(Reuters)