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WORLD

US in talks to expand nuclear weapons deployments in Europe, FT says

WORLD
27 mins ago
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The U.S. is discussing whether to deploy nuclear weapons in additional European NATO states, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

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U.S. officials have signaled openness to additional deployments beyond the existing six countries hosting nuclear-capable bombers, the FT said, citing three people briefed on the discussions.

The move would involve more countries to host so-called U.S. dual-capable aircraft (DCA), which are able to deliver nuclear strikes, the newspaper said, while cautioning that an agreement to expand U.S. nuclear hosting was not imminent.

Countries on NATO's eastern flank including Poland and some Baltic states were interested in potentially hosting DCA bases, the report said, adding that discussions were ongoing in NATO channels.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The White House, Department of Defense and NATO did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby has previously said publicly that the U.S. will continue to use its nuclear weapons to protect NATO members, even as European allies take the lead on conventional forces.

U.S. President Donald Trump and many of his aides have criticised European allies for not spending enough on their militaries and relying on the U.S. for conventional defense.

(Reuters)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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