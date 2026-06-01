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WORLD

Kuwait army says air defences intercepted missile, drone attacks

WORLD
1 hour ago
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A man holds an Iranian flag in Tehran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA via REUTERS
A man holds an Iranian flag in Tehran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA via REUTERS

Kuwait's air defences intercepted missile and drone attacks on Monday, its military said, while Washington said it had downed two Iranian missiles targeting US forces in the country.

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"The General Staff of the Army wishes to advise that any sounds of explosions heard are the result of air defence systems intercepting these hostile attacks," the Kuwaiti army said in a post on X.

The country's foreign ministry later said in a statement that it was "holding Iran fully responsible for these heinous attacks".

The US military's Central Command meanwhile said its forces "successfully intercepted two Iranian ballistic missiles targeting American forces based in Kuwait".

"These missiles were immediately defeated and no American personnel were harmed", it said in a post on X.

KUNA, the Kuwaiti state news agency, reported that air raid sirens sounded across the Gulf nation, which is a US ally. The attacks come despite a ceasefire in place between the United States and Iran.

(AFP)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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