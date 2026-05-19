Libyan ex-prison boss faces ICC war crimes hearing

A former boss of a notorious Libyan prison faces three days of hearings at the International Criminal Court from Tuesday, accused of war crimes including murder, rape and torture.

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Khaled Mohamed Ali El Hishri, 47, is suspected of 17 counts of crimes against humanity and war crimes allegedly committed at Mitiga prison near Tripoli between February 2015 and early 2020.

ICC judges say there are "reasonable grounds to believe" El Hishri was involved in "personally torturing, mistreating, sexually abusing, and killing detainees" at the prison.

Prosecutors say El Hishri ran the prison with an iron fist, with special responsibility over the women's section.

According to the ICC, a "significant number" of people died during El Hishri's time there, from torture, untreated injuries, starvation, or being left outside during winter.

At least five prisoners, including a 15-year-old boy, were raped by guards or other prisoners, the court alleged.

The proceedings at the ICC headquarters in The Hague, which run until Thursday, are not a trial but "confirmation of charges" hearings.

Judges will assess whether the charges against El Hishri are credible enough to proceed to a full trial. They have 60 days to decide.

They can either confirm the charges, in which case a full trial takes place, throw out the case and free El Hishri, or change the charges he faces.

- Libya chaos -

At an initial hearing in December, El Hishri sat impassively as he confirmed his name and date of birth before the judging panel of three women.

When invited to speak, he said he had no observations -- "just requesting my release".

El Hishri is the first suspect to appear at the ICC as part of the court's UN-mandated investigation into Libya which began in 2011.

The oil-rich country is still grappling with the aftermath of the armed conflict and political chaos which followed the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

It remains divided between a UN-recognised government in the west and its eastern rival, backed by military commander Khalifa Haftar.

The ICC tries individuals for the world's worst crimes, including war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The court is seeking Osama Almasri Najim, head of Libya's judicial police, on charges also relating to alleged crimes at the Mitiga prison.

Najim was arrested in Italy but released and returned to Libya, sparking a major political row in Italy and consternation at the ICC.

AFP