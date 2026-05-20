logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Samsung Elec set to face major strike on Thursday after union talks collapse

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Choi Seung-ho, head of Samsung Electronics union, bows after a mediation session at the National Labor Relations Commission in Sejong, South Korea, May 20, 2026. Yonhap via REUTERS
Choi Seung-ho, head of Samsung Electronics union, bows after a mediation session at the National Labor Relations Commission in Sejong, South Korea, May 20, 2026. Yonhap via REUTERS

Samsung Electronics' 005930.KS union plans for 48,000 workers to walk off the job on Thursday after efforts to clinch a deal on bonus payments fell through, threatening the health of South Korea's economy and the global supply of semiconductors.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Union leader Choi Seung-ho said that the 18-day strike would go ahead as management had not come round on one remaining sticking point in talks mediated by the government.

"I want to make clear that we had accepted the final proposal presented by government mediator," he told reporters.

"We express deep regret and feel disappointed but the union plans to go ahead with the strike according to the law," Choi said.

Samsung Electronics said in a statement that the union had insisted on "unacceptable demands" that included the size of bonuses for loss-making units.

"The reason an agreement could not be reached .... is that accepting the labor union's excessive demands would undermine the fundamental principles of company management," it said.

Its shares were down about 3% after the news.

South Korea's government threatened at the weekend to step in and order emergency arbitration, citing the adverse impact the strike could have on the economy.

The measure, which has been rarely employed, would prevent the strike from going ahead for 30 days while the government mediates talks.

But a South Korean government official said on Wednesday that talk of emergency arbitration is premature and that there was still time for dialogue.

South Korea's labour commissioner Park Soo-keun, who mediated the talks, said that the government is open to restarting the mediation process "anytime".

Samsung accounts for almost a quarter of the country's exports. It is also the world's largest memory chip maker and production disruptions could dent global supply at a time when the AI boom has caused shortages.

The union had demanded that Samsung abolish a cap on bonuses that stands at 50% of annual salaries, allocate 15% of annual operating profit to bonuses and that these changes be formalised beyond one year.

Reuters

Samsung Elecmajor strikeThursdayuniontalkscollapse

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Samsung workers gathered at the company' s Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Thursday, April 23, 2026. AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon
Samsung's South Korean union sticks to strike plan after talks offer; shares slide
FINANCE
15-05-2026 15:25 HKT
Xi and Trump in Beijing, May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
Trump leaves Beijing with few wins but warm words for Xi
WORLD
15-05-2026 11:51 HKT
People walk past a mural depicting the late leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, and the late Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, Iran, May 12, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Trump says he and China's Xi agree Iran cannot have nuclear weapons
WORLD
15-05-2026 10:03 HKT
The scene as U.S. President Donald Trump participates in events at the Great Hall of the People and does a greeting with the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping May 14, 2026, in Beijing China during a trip focused on trade, regional security, and strengthening bilateral ties between the world’s two largest economies. Kenny Holston/Pool via REUTERS
Xi tells Trump that mishandling of Taiwan could spark conflict
CHINA
14-05-2026 18:16 HKT
An AI (Artificial Intelligence) sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 6, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song
AI rivalry overshadows push for guardrails at Xi-Trump talks: experts
CHINA
13-05-2026 13:30 HKT
South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-Back, speaks during the joint press conference with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, following the 57th Security Consultative Meeting at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Lee Jin-man/Pool via REUTERS
South Korea weighs phased Hormuz role after US talks, minister says
WORLD
13-05-2026 12:26 HKT
Executive Secretary of the Antarctic Treaty Secretariat Francisco Javier Berguno (L) and Chairperson of ATCM48 Hideki Uyama (R) hold a press conference after the opening ceremony of the 48th Antarctic Treaty Conference of the Consultative Parties (ATCM48) at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima on May 12, 2026. (Photo by PAUL MILLER / AFP)
Antarctic talks in Japan: key things to know
WORLD
12-05-2026 19:36 HKT
Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP US President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping greet each other as they arrive for talks at the Gimhae Air Base, located next to the Gimhae International Airport in Busan on October 30, 2025.
'Big hug' or colder shoulder? Xi-Trump talks spotlight contrasting styles, expectations
CHINA
12-05-2026 16:36 HKT
Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP A US Air Force C-17 lands at Beijing Capital Airport in Beijing on May 11, 2026, ahead of a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump.
'Genuine urgency': China's underlying concerns at the Xi-Trump talks
WORLD
12-05-2026 15:27 HKT
Gold falls on oil-driven inflation worries as US–Iran peace talks falter
FINANCE
11-05-2026 11:29 HKT
ImmD crackdown targets moonlighting domestic helpers arresting 17
NEWS
18 hours ago
MTR to open new platforms at Airport Station with major ticket lucky draw to celebrate
NEWS
18-05-2026 20:40 HKT
(file photo)
Thunderstorms and heavy rain affect Hong Kong as weather turns unsettled
NEWS
19-05-2026 12:06 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.