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WORLD

Kazakhstan to pioneer artificial rain technology in Central Asia water security push

WORLD
27 mins ago
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Kazakhstan is set to become the first nation in Central Asia to deploy artificial rain technology, launching a landmark cloud-seeding project this week in collaboration with the United Arab Emirates to bolster its agricultural water supply and national security.

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The practical implementation of this advanced meteorological initiative is scheduled to begin on May 17 in the Turkistan Region.

By utilizing cloud-seeding techniques developed alongside the National Center of Meteorology of the United Arab Emirates, local authorities hope to significantly raise reservoir levels and ensure a more stable water source for the region's vital farming sectors.

The project’s launch follows high-level discussions held in Turkistan on May 15 between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Abdulla Al-Mandous, who serves as both the President of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the Director General of the UAE’s meteorological body.

During their meeting, President Tokayev emphasized the critical role of international cooperation in addressing climate change and managing water resources, which he identified as issues of strategic importance for Kazakhstan.

The two leaders discussed a broad range of climate-related goals, including the modernization of weather forecasting infrastructure and the development of more effective early warning systems for natural disasters.

Tokayev reiterated his country’s commitment to scientific exchange and expressed a desire to further deepen the technical partnership with the UAE.

On the global stage, the Kazakh President used the occasion to advocate for his country’s proposal to establish a dedicated International Water Organization under the United Nations.

This move underscores Kazakhstan's ambition to lead on water management issues, viewing the sustainable use of water as a fundamental necessity for regional stability and global development.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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