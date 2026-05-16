At least eight dead, 25 injured in train collision that sparks bus fire in Thailand

At least eight people were killed and 25 ​others injured after a ‌train collision triggered a fire that engulfed a public bus in ​Bangkok on Saturday, rescue officials ​and police said.

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Firefighters and rescue ⁠crews were dispatched as ​flames engulfed the bus and nearby ​vehicles, they said, adding the crash involved a train, the bus, cars ​and motorcycles.

Rescue teams worked ​to pull injured victims from the wreckage ‌as ⁠fire crews battled the blaze with water hoses in a race to contain the fire, ​officials ​said.

The fire ⁠has now been brought under control, with ​crews cooling the area, ​venting ⁠gas and continuing to search for victims, they said. The ⁠cause ​of the accident is ​under investigation.

(Reuters)