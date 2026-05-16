Putin scheduled for state visit to China next Tue following Trump summit

The Kremlin announced on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to conduct a two-day state visit to China starting May 19.

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According to official statements from Moscow, the Russian leader will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to engage in high-level discussions regarding the bilateral relationship between their two nations.

Beyond domestic cooperation, the two heads of state are expected to deliberate on a variety of pressing international and regional challenges.

This diplomatic mission marks the second visit to Beijing by a leader of a major global power within a single week.

It follows closely after United States President Donald Trump concluded his own three-day summit with President Xi, which took place from May 13 to May 15.

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Kremlin, confirmed that all administrative and logistical preparations for the President’s journey have been successfully finalized.

The upcoming talks underscore the ongoing strategic engagement between Moscow and Beijing amid a busy period of international diplomacy in the Chinese capital.