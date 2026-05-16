logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Putin scheduled for state visit to China next Tue following Trump summit

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The Kremlin announced on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to conduct a two-day state visit to China starting May 19.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to official statements from Moscow, the Russian leader will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to engage in high-level discussions regarding the bilateral relationship between their two nations.

Beyond domestic cooperation, the two heads of state are expected to deliberate on a variety of pressing international and regional challenges.

This diplomatic mission marks the second visit to Beijing by a leader of a major global power within a single week.

It follows closely after United States President Donald Trump concluded his own three-day summit with President Xi, which took place from May 13 to May 15.

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Kremlin, confirmed that all administrative and logistical preparations for the President’s journey have been successfully finalized.

The upcoming talks underscore the ongoing strategic engagement between Moscow and Beijing amid a busy period of international diplomacy in the Chinese capital.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Samsung Electronics’ labour union members chant slogans during a protest against company’s compensation levels ahead of a planned lengthy strike in front of Samsung Electronics semiconductor plant in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo
At Samsung, the global AI boom spurred a looming strike and deep divisions
WORLD
14 mins ago
Military personnel in camouflage fatigues enter the Senate building where Philippine Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, the chief enforcer of former president Rodrigo Duterte's drug war, at the Senate, is under protective custody amid an International Criminal Court warrant, as more than a dozen gunshots were heard at the Philippine Senate on Wednesday, and people were told to run for cover, according to a Reuters witness, in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 13, 2026. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez TPX IMAGES
How a Philippine war crimes suspect thwarted arrest (for now)
WORLD
1 hour ago
Teenagers pose for a photo while holding smartphones in front of a Youtube logo in this illustration taken September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
YouTube, Snap and TikTok settle school district's social media addiction claims
WORLD
2 hours ago
People chant during a rally in Tehran, Iran, May 6, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Trump's geopolitical brinkmanship has hit a wall with Iran
WORLD
3 hours ago
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell attends a press conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), at the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 29, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
Fed names Powell as chair pro tempore until Warsh is sworn in
WORLD
3 hours ago
A Boeing plane is displayed at the Dubai Airshow, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 17, 2025. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Trump says China to buy 200 Boeing jets, order could rise up to 750
WORLD
4 hours ago
An aerial view, taken through the window of an airplane, of the ongoing renovations to the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool, as workers add a layer of blue paint ordered by President Trump, in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 15, 2026. REUTERS/Aaron Sch
Trump undertakes sweeping makeover of White House and Washington
WORLD
5 hours ago
Photo by TED ALJIBE / AFP This file photo taken on April 16, 2026 shows the sun setting next to power lines along San Fernando town, Pampanga province, north of Manila.
Power cuts hit millions in the Philippines
WORLD
19 hours ago
Police officers stand outside the Senate building, after gunshots were heard at the Philippine Senate, as chaos mounted in anticipation of an attempt to arrest a top senator wanted by the International Criminal Court, in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 13, 2026. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Philippines will 'definitely' comply with ICC request to arrest senator, minister says
WORLD
19 hours ago
People walk past Japan’s national flags in a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan March 19, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
Japan campaigners urge review of tougher business visa rules
WORLD
20 hours ago
Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun takes selfie with Musk goes viral online
CHINA
14-05-2026 23:39 HKT
source: online
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang spotted eating zhajiangmian on Beijing street
SOCIAL BUZZ
20 hours ago
source: AP, Reuters
Elon Musk’s 6-year-old son ‘Lil X’ steals spotlight in Beijing during Trump China trip
SOCIAL BUZZ
15-05-2026 11:35 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.