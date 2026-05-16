logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Fed names Powell as chair pro tempore until Warsh is sworn in

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell attends a press conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), at the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 29, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell attends a press conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), at the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 29, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday said it has named Jerome Powell as chair pro tempore until Kevin Warsh is sworn in as the new head of the U.S. central bank.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT
  • Warsh is expected to be sworn in soon by U.S. President Donald Trump but no date has been announced.
  • Powell's eight-year run as Fed leader formally expired on Friday.
  • Fed board members Stephen Miran and Michelle Bowman said in a joint statement they did not support the measure that keeps Powell as chair because it does not include a fixed time period for his temporary status.
  • Although Powell is stepping down as chair, he has said he will stay on the Fed's Board of Governors until he is satisfied the Trump administration has ended its criminal probe of him.
FedPowellchair pro temporeWarshsworn in

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Warsh clinches Senate approval to be Fed's next chair as inflation intensifies
WORLD
14-05-2026 05:49 HKT
Kevin Warsh. Reuters
Fed chair nominee Warsh clears hurdle on path to Senate confirmation
FINANCE
12-05-2026 15:20 HKT
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, at the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 10, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Fed likely to hold rates steady at what may be last meeting of Powell era
FINANCE
29-04-2026 22:42 HKT
Kevin Warsh. Reuters
Fed chief nominee Warsh clears key confirmation hurdle in Senate
FINANCE
29-04-2026 22:31 HKT
Former U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh speaks during a monetary policy conference at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution in Palo Alto, California, U.S. May 9, 2025. REUTERS
Warsh says he made no rate-cut promises to Trump, plans 'robust' Fed reforms 
FINANCE
22-04-2026 10:59 HKT
Kevin Warsh. Reuters
Fed chief nominee Warsh commits to central bank's independence, with limits
FINANCE
21-04-2026 10:50 HKT
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent looks on as he speaks to the media after two days of meetings with a Chinese delegation, in Paris, France, March 16, 2026. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo
Bessent says Fed should 'wait and see' before lowering rates
WORLD
14-04-2026 15:50 HKT
Former U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh speaks during a monetary policy conference at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution in Palo Alto, California, U.S. May 9, 2025. REUTERS
White House confident Warsh will lead Fed in May
FINANCE
09-04-2026 22:00 HKT
Fed minutes show growing openness to rate hikes at March meeting
FINANCE
09-04-2026 14:53 HKT
Former U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh speaks during a monetary policy conference at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution in Palo Alto, California, U.S. May 9, 2025. REUTERS
Senate committee plans Warsh's Fed nomination hearing as soon as week of April 13, Punchbowl reports
FINANCE
30-03-2026 11:16 HKT
Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun takes selfie with Musk goes viral online
CHINA
14-05-2026 23:39 HKT
source: AP, Reuters
Elon Musk’s 6-year-old son ‘Lil X’ steals spotlight in Beijing during Trump China trip
SOCIAL BUZZ
15-05-2026 11:35 HKT
(File Photo)
Cathay Pacific to close boarding gates earlier starting June to reduce flight delays
NEWS
14-05-2026 15:05 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.