Fed names Powell as chair pro tempore until Warsh is sworn in

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Fed chair nominee Warsh clears hurdle on path to Senate confirmation
12-05-2026 15:20 HKT
Fed likely to hold rates steady at what may be last meeting of Powell era
29-04-2026 22:42 HKT
Fed chief nominee Warsh clears key confirmation hurdle in Senate
29-04-2026 22:31 HKT
Warsh says he made no rate-cut promises to Trump, plans 'robust' Fed reforms
22-04-2026 10:59 HKT
Bessent says Fed should 'wait and see' before lowering rates
14-04-2026 15:50 HKT
White House confident Warsh will lead Fed in May
09-04-2026 22:00 HKT
Fed minutes show growing openness to rate hikes at March meeting
09-04-2026 14:53 HKT
Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun takes selfie with Musk goes viral online
14-05-2026 23:39 HKT