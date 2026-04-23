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WORLD

Trump envoy wants Italy to replace Iran at World Cup: report

WORLD
2 hours ago
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Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP This combination of file pictures created on April 14, 2026 shows Italy's Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni speaking during the New Year press conference in Rome on January 9, 2026 (L) and US President Donald Trump reacting after the results of the draw for the 2026 FIFA Football World Cup taking place in the US, Canada and Mexico, at the Kennedy Center, in Washington, DC, on December 5, 2025 (R).
Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP This combination of file pictures created on April 14, 2026 shows Italy's Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni speaking during the New Year press conference in Rome on January 9, 2026 (L) and US President Donald Trump reacting after the results of the draw for the 2026 FIFA Football World Cup taking place in the US, Canada and Mexico, at the Kennedy Center, in Washington, DC, on December 5, 2025 (R).

An envoy to US President Donald Trump has asked world football's governing body FIFA to replace Iran with Italy at the World Cup, according to the Financial Times.

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US special envoy Paolo Zampolli told the FT it would be a "dream" to see four-time World Cup winners Italy at the finals in the United States, Mexico and Canada despite the fact they lost in a qualification playoff last month.

The suggestion was an effort to repair ties between Trump and Giorgia Meloni after the Italian prime minister fell out with the president after criticising his attack on Pope Leo XIV over the Iran war, the newspaper reported.

"I confirm I have suggested to Trump and (FIFA President Gianni) Infantino that Italy replace Iran at the World Cup. I'm an Italian native and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri at a US-hosted tournament. With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify inclusion," Zampolli told the FT.

Italy missed out on the World Cup for the third successive time after losing a penalty shootout to Bosnia and Herzegovina in their qualifying playoff final.

Iran's participation in the World Cup has been thrown into doubt by the war with the US and Israel that broke out on February 28.

The Iranian football federation (FFIRI) had said in April it was "negotiating" with FIFA to relocate the country's World Cup matches from the United States to Mexico.

But Infantino told AFP last month, while attending Iran's friendly against Costa Rica in Turkey, that Iran will be at the World Cup and that they will play "where they are supposed to be, according to the draw".

Zampolli is an Italian-American socialite, businessman and former modelling agent who claims to have introduced Trump to his current wife Melania Trump. 

AFP

TrumpenvoyItalyreplaceIranWorld Cup

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