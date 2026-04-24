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WORLD

India criticizes 'poor taste' Trump post against immigrants

WORLD
3 hours ago
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U.S. and Indian flags and U.S. H-1B Visa application forms are seen in this illustration taken, September 22, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
U.S. and Indian flags and U.S. H-1B Visa application forms are seen in this illustration taken, September 22, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

India on Thursday criticized as inappropriate a post by US President Donald Trump that called the South Asian country a "hellhole."

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The comments come ahead of a planned visit next month to India by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who would seek to turn the page on recent tensions between the normally friendly powers.

Trump late Wednesday posted on social media a screed apparently written by someone else denouncing the US constitutional right to citizenship of everyone born in the country.

The post accused Indian immigrants in the tech industry of not hiring white native-born Americans and inaccurately alleged that Indian immigrants lack English proficiency.

"A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet," the post said.

Indian foreign ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal responded that the remarks were "obviously uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste."

"They certainly do not reflect the reality of the India-US relationship, which has long been based on mutual respect and shared interests."

Congressman Ami Bera, a Democrat who is the children of Indian immigrants, called the post by Trump "offensive, ignorant and beneath the dignity of the office he holds."

"President Trump, who was born into wealth and privilege, has never had to struggle the way so many immigrant families have," he said.

The Hindu American Foundation, an advocacy group, said it was disturbed by the "hateful, racist screed."

"Endorsing such rants as the president of the United States will further stoke hatred and endanger our communities, at a time when xenophobia and racism are already at an all-time high," it wrote on X.

Trump, who has made a sweeping crackdown on immigration a signature policy, has taken aim at visas commonly used by Indian tech workers.

He also for months maintained major tariffs on India after he was angry that Prime Minister Narendra Modi downplayed his mediation during a conflict between India and Pakistan, which has avidly courted Trump.

Trump's sparring with India stands in contrast to decades of efforts by successive US presidents to avoid friction and build relations with the world's largest democracy, which US policymakers have seen as a counterweight to rival China. 

AFP

Indiacriticizespoor tasteTrumppostimmigrants

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

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