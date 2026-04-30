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FINANCE

Japan intervenes to counter currency weakness, sources say; yen surges

FINANCE
44 mins ago
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Holograms, which show different images and colours depending on the angle at which they are viewed, are seen on the new Japanese 1,000 yen banknote as the new note is displayed at a currency museum of the Bank of Japan, on the day the new notes of 10,000 yen, 5,000 yen and 1,000 yen went into circulation, in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2024. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool/File Photo
Holograms, which show different images and colours depending on the angle at which they are viewed, are seen on the new Japanese 1,000 yen banknote as the new note is displayed at a currency museum of the Bank of Japan, on the day the new notes of 10,000 yen, 5,000 yen and 1,000 yen went into circulation, in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2024. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool/File Photo

Japan intervened to prop up the yen on Thursday, marking its first bout of official intervention in nearly two years, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, which sent the currency up by as much as 3 percent against the dollar.

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The sources, one government and another market source, spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The Nikkei earlier, citing a government source, said officials had intervened buying the currency, which had been around its weakest since July 2024 earlier on Thursday.

The dollar earlier fell by as much as 3 percent against the yen to 155.5 yen, its lowest since March 2, in what would have been its largest single-day drop since late December 2024. It was last down 2.2 percent at 156.76 yen JPY= by 1405 GMT.

Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said earlier on Thursday that the timing to take "decisive action" in the market was nearing, in her strongest signal yet of potential currency intervention to prop up the sagging yen.

Top currency diplomat Atsushi Mimura also said the timing to take decisive action was approaching, adding that "extremely speculative" moves in the currency market were increasing. The Ministry of Finance has threatened intervention in currency and oil markets and on Thursday, reiterated that action could be "on all fronts".

"This is our final evacuation warning to markets," Mimura told reporters. When asked whether he was alluding to the chance of an imminent yen intervention, Mimura said: "I think market players would know what I mean."

The Japanese finance ministry's foreign exchange division could not be reached for immediate comment.

Japan last intervened to shore up the yen in July 2024.


Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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