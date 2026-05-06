Chinese media condemn Japan PM for ‘performing’ during Australian War Memorial visit

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has come under fire from Chinese media after kneeling to lay a wreath at the Australian War Memorial during a visit on Tuesday.

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The opinion piece was published on Wednesday by Niu Tanqin, an influential foreign affairs blog with ties to Chinese state media, which accused Takaichi’s tribute of being a “calculated political show”.

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi lays a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Australian Soldier, in Canberra, Australia, May 4, 2026. (Reuters)

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi lays a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Australian Soldier, in Canberra, Australia, May 4, 2026. (Reuters)

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi lays a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Australian Soldier, in Canberra, Australia, May 4, 2026. (Reuters)

"To China and South Korea, nations that once suffered from Japanese aggression, Takaichi’s action stirs only anger," the commentary wrote.

Describing Japan as being "extremely humble" toward Western countries, it questioned why its leaders never formally offered apologies or knelt before Asian wartime victims.

While Australia was not a main battlefield of World War II, it further criticized Takaichi for choosing to pay respect to an unknown soldier instead of the 300,000 victims in Nanjing. The commentary argued that Takaichi's gesture is a bid to gain Western support for military normalization rather than an act of reflection, calling it a "token of loyalty."

It pointed to agreements Japan made during the Australia visit, which cover critical minerals, energy security, and military cooperation to promote a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific" — a vision China was not involved in.

Drawing a sharp contrast between Takaichi's move and the kneel of West German Chancellor Willy Brandt before the Holocaust Memorial in Warsaw, the article slammed that true repentance needs no audience.

While Brandt's kneel won the world's respect and paved the way for reconciliation, the article noted that Takaichi's show will only invite anger and vigilance from Asia.

It further criticized Japan for selectively choosing its audience for apologizing, urging the nation to confront its historical and moral responsibility. "Where one's knees point reveals where one's heart truly lies”, the article wrote.