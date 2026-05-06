logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Chinese media condemn Japan PM for ‘performing’ during Australian War Memorial visit

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi lays a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Australian Soldier, in Canberra, Australia, May 4, 2026. (Reuters)
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi lays a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Australian Soldier, in Canberra, Australia, May 4, 2026. (Reuters)

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has come under fire from Chinese media after kneeling to lay a wreath at the Australian War Memorial during a visit on Tuesday. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The opinion piece was published on Wednesday by Niu Tanqin, an influential foreign affairs blog with ties to Chinese state media, which accused Takaichi’s tribute of being a “calculated political show”.

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi lays a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Australian Soldier, in Canberra, Australia, May 4, 2026. (Reuters)
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi lays a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Australian Soldier, in Canberra, Australia, May 4, 2026. (Reuters)
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi lays a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Australian Soldier, in Canberra, Australia, May 4, 2026. (Reuters)
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi lays a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Australian Soldier, in Canberra, Australia, May 4, 2026. (Reuters)
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi lays a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Australian Soldier, in Canberra, Australia, May 4, 2026. (Reuters)
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi lays a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Australian Soldier, in Canberra, Australia, May 4, 2026. (Reuters)

"To China and South Korea, nations that once suffered from Japanese aggression, Takaichi’s action stirs only anger," the commentary wrote. 

Describing Japan as being "extremely humble" toward Western countries, it questioned why its leaders never formally offered apologies or knelt before Asian wartime victims. 

While Australia was not a main battlefield of World War II, it further criticized Takaichi for choosing to pay respect to an unknown soldier instead of the 300,000 victims in Nanjing. The commentary argued that Takaichi's gesture is a bid to gain Western support for military normalization rather than an act of reflection, calling it a "token of loyalty."  

It pointed to agreements Japan made during the Australia visit, which cover critical minerals, energy security, and military cooperation to promote a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific" — a vision China was not involved in.

Drawing a sharp contrast between Takaichi's move and the kneel of West German Chancellor Willy Brandt before the Holocaust Memorial in Warsaw, the article slammed that true repentance needs no audience. 

While Brandt's kneel won the world's respect and paved the way for reconciliation, the article noted that Takaichi's show will only invite anger and vigilance from Asia. 

It further criticized Japan for selectively choosing its audience for apologizing, urging the nation to confront its historical and moral responsibility. "Where one's knees point reveals where one's heart truly lies”, the article wrote.

JapanTakaichiAustralia

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
HK climber trapped on Japanese peak with companion, rescue crews grounded by bad weather
SOCIAL BUZZ
05-05-2026 02:44 HKT
Indonesia’s Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (R) walks with Japan’s Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi (C) at the Defence Ministry office in Jakarta on May 4, 2026. (AFP)
Indonesia, Japan discuss defence ties after Tokyo unlocks arms exports
WORLD
04-05-2026 16:41 HKT
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (R) and Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speak to the press at Parliament House in Canberra on May 4, 2026. (AFP)
Japan, Australia discuss energy, critical minerals
WORLD
04-05-2026 13:57 HKT
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrives to a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo, Japan, April 15 2026. PHILIP FONG/Pool via REUTERS
Japan's PM Takaichi in Hanoi, to meet Vietnamese leaders
WORLD
02-05-2026 16:52 HKT
A police vehicle burns after community members clashed with police outside Alice Springs Hospital, where a 47-year-old man arrested in connection with the alleged killing of five-year-old Kumanjayi Little Baby was taken, in Alice Springs, Australia, April 30, 2026. Rhett Hammerton/AAP/via REUTERS
Riot erupts over Australian Indigenous girl's suspected killer, authorities urge calm
WORLD
01-05-2026 16:47 HKT
Holograms, which show different images and colours depending on the angle at which they are viewed, are seen on the new Japanese 1,000 yen banknote as the new note is displayed at a currency museum of the Bank of Japan, on the day the new notes of 10,000 yen, 5,000 yen and 1,000 yen went into circulation, in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2024. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool/File Photo
Japan intervenes to counter currency weakness, sources say; yen surges
FINANCE
30-04-2026 22:26 HKT
Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP This picture taken on April 27, 2026 shows tourists photographing the sunset at the end of a well-known street in Gerringong, around a two-hour drive south of Sydney.
Australia's 'most beautiful' street fed up with viral fame
WORLD
30-04-2026 16:10 HKT
City skyline and harbour are seen at sunrise from a bus window in Tokyo, Japan July 24, 2021. REUTERS
Japan mulls US$3.1 billion in summer power subsidies as energy costs rise, source says
FINANCE
30-04-2026 14:33 HKT
Photo by JUNI KRISWANTO / AFP Director of Japan's iZoo Tuyoshi Shirawa (R), Director of Operations and General Affairs at Surabaya Zoo Nurika Widyasa (L) and Moch.
Dragon diplomacy: Indonesia lends Komodo lizard pair to Japan zoo
WORLD
29-04-2026 21:27 HKT
Photo by PHILIP FONG / AFP In this picture taken on April 27, 2026, dry-cleaning professional Masakazu Shimura steam-cleans a soft toy at the facility of Cleaning Yonmarusan in Fuefuki city of Yamanashi Prefecture.
Japan cleaner goes viral with spa-like service for plushies
WORLD
29-04-2026 17:53 HKT
logo
(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot
CHINA
16 hours ago
(File photo)
Tonkatsu chain Ca-Tu-Ya goes dark across Hong Kong, exit suspected
NEWS
05-05-2026 16:48 HKT
Mainland tourists’ photo with dismantled hiking sign fuels Golden Week resentments
NEWS
05-05-2026 14:32 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.