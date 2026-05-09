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WORLD

Frontier Airlines plane suffers engine fire, reportedly hits pedestrian in Denver

WORLD
45 mins ago
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A Frontier Airlines passenger jet ​abandoned its take-off for Los ‌Angeles late on Friday after suffering an engine fire and reportedly striking a ​pedestrian on the runway at Denver ​International Airport, the airline and the ⁠airport said.

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Denver International Airport said ​that a brief engine fire had ​been promptly extinguished by the fire department.

Frontier said that smoke was reported in the cabin ​of the Airbus A321 and ​the pilots aborted takeoff.

The company said the flight ‌was ⁠carrying 224 passengers and seven crew members, all of whom safely evacuated.

Neither the airline nor the airport gave ​details on ​the ⁠pedestrian who was reportedly struck. Frontier said it was ​investigating the incident and gathering ​more ⁠information in coordination with the airport and other safety authorities.

At least one passenger ⁠suffered ​a minor injury, ​ABC News reported.

(Reuters)

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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