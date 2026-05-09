Frontier Airlines plane suffers engine fire, reportedly hits pedestrian in Denver

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08-05-2026 20:31 HKT
A Frontier Airlines passenger jet abandoned its take-off for Los Angeles late on Friday after suffering an engine fire and reportedly striking a pedestrian on the runway at Denver International Airport, the airline and the airport said.
Denver International Airport said that a brief engine fire had been promptly extinguished by the fire department.
Frontier said that smoke was reported in the cabin of the Airbus A321 and the pilots aborted takeoff.
The company said the flight was carrying 224 passengers and seven crew members, all of whom safely evacuated.
Neither the airline nor the airport gave details on the pedestrian who was reportedly struck. Frontier said it was investigating the incident and gathering more information in coordination with the airport and other safety authorities.
At least one passenger suffered a minor injury, ABC News reported.
(Reuters)