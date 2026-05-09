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WORLD

Thai police probe weapons cache at Chinese man's home

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Bangkok's skyline is photographed during sunset in Bangkok, Thailand, July 3, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo
Bangkok's skyline is photographed during sunset in Bangkok, Thailand, July 3, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

Thai police are investigating a vast arsenal of military-grade weapons -- including assault rifles, explosives, grenades and anti-personnel mines -- found at the home of a Chinese man, authorities said Saturday.

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Two M16 assault rifles, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, Russian landmines, projectiles, gasoline and nearly five kilos (11 pounds) of explosives were found at the home of Sun Mingchen, 31, near the beach resort of Pattaya.

There were no clear links to a planned attack, Chonburi province's public relations department said in a statement, but local police chief Pongphan Wongmanithet told reporters at the scene they were "investigating security implications".

Sun was charged with illegal possession of unauthorised weapons and could face up to 10 years in prison.

Thai media reported that the suspect's phone contained AI chatbot searches on military plastic explosive properties and videos of him handling the weapons, fuelling concerns of possible "terrorist" intent.

Police are looking into the motive of the suspect, who will be taken for psychological evaluation, Pongphan said.

The raid on Sun's home was prompted after police found a pistol in a car with two Chinese nationals on board during a traffic stop on Friday.

According to authorities, he held a long-term visa in Thailand and had lived in the property for about two years.

AFP

Thailandpoliceweapons cacheChinese manhome

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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