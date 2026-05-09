logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Two Singapore residents isolated for hantavirus test negative

WORLD
16 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP This photo shows a general view of Singapore’s National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) in Singapore on May 8, 2026.
Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP This photo shows a general view of Singapore’s National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) in Singapore on May 8, 2026.

Two Singapore residents who had been on board a hantavirus-hit cruise ship have tested negative to the rare respiratory disease, Singapore's Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The two men aged 65 and 67 had been on the MV Hondius and also the same flight as a confirmed hantavirus case from St Helena to Johannesburg on April 25, the CDA said a day earlier. The confirmed case did not travel to the city-state and died in South Africa.

The CDA's National Public Health Laboratory conducted testing with "multiple samples collected from the individuals", that confirmed that hantavirus, including the Andes virus, was "not detected", it said in a statement late Friday.

As a precaution, the two men will remain in quarantine for 30 days from the date of last exposure, and testing will be conducted again before release from quarantine, CDA added, saying "the risk to the general public in Singapore remains low".

Both men had arrived in Singapore in early May before being isolated and monitored at Singapore's National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

One was reported to have a runny nose but was otherwise well, and the other was asymptomatic, the CDA said Thursday.

The MV Hondius has been at the centre of an international health scare since May 2, when the UN's health agency was informed that three passengers had died and the suspected cause was hantavirus.

Eight cases, including three deaths, had been linked to the cluster on the cruise ship by Wednesday, according to CDA.

The rare disease is usually spread from infected rodents, typically through urine, droppings and saliva.

However, experts have confirmed that the version of the virus detected aboard the Hondius is a rare strain that can be transmitted between humans.

AFP

Singaporeresidentsisolatedhantavirustestnegative

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP Dockers hold banners reading 'Without protocol, no safety' as they protest against the arrival of a cruise ship affected by hantavirus in Santa Cruz de Tenerife on May 8, 2026.
WHO chief due in Canaries to coordinate hantavirus ship evacuation
WORLD
2 hours ago
Photo by CHRISTOPHER BLACK / WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION / AFP This handhout photograph taken and released on May 7, 2026 by the World Health Organization (WHO) shows its Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (R) speaking with WHO Health Emergencies Programme executive director Chikwe Ihekweazu prior to a virtual press conference on the hantavirus cluster linked to a cruise ship travel, at the WHO headquarters, in Geneva.
WHO warns of more hantavirus cases in 'limited' outbreak
WORLD
08-05-2026 11:42 HKT
Test tubes labelled "Hantavirus positive and negative" are held in this illustration taken May 7, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Singapore tests two residents for hantavirus after cruise outbreak
WORLD
08-05-2026 11:32 HKT
Photo: Reuters
WHO warns of more hantavirus cases in 'limited' outbreak
WORLD
08-05-2026 05:15 HKT
KLM airplanes are seen parked at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo
KLM flight attendant tested for hantavirus: ministry
WORLD
07-05-2026 19:12 HKT
School bullies in Singapore face caning
WORLD
06-05-2026 16:45 HKT
Cruise ship MV Hondius docks off Cape Verde port, as passengers were not allowed off the ship, while health authorities investigated suspected cases of hantavirus aboard the vessel, in Praia Port, Cape Verde, May 4, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Stringer
Regional leader of Spain's Canary Islands rejects hantavirus-hit cruise docking there
WORLD
06-05-2026 16:06 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Human to human hantavirus transmission suspected on cruise but risk to public low, WHO says
WORLD
06-05-2026 04:41 HKT
A water feature is seen in an empty Merlion Park, as tourism braces for a steep decline following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) along Marina Bay in Singapore, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Singapore economy to 'slow' this year on prolonged Hormuz closure: PM
WORLD
01-05-2026 19:03 HKT
French teen faces jail in Singapore for licking vending machine straw
WORLD
27-04-2026 17:36 HKT
(File Photo)
Australian lawyer remanded in custody over string of 'dine and dash' incidents at Hong Kong luxury hotels
NEWS
08-05-2026 18:01 HKT
(File Photo)
Cathay Pacific slashes fuel surcharges as Middle East tensions ease
NEWS
22 hours ago
logo
(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot
CHINA
06-05-2026 03:03 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.